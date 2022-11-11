/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Wearables

Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday isn't until the end of November but some great deals on the Apple Watch have already landed.
charlie-osborne
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
Show more (2 items)

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. 

ZDNET Recommends

Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. 

When it comes to Apple, it is often the case that deals are few and far between. However, if you're willing to visit different retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy, you can still find a few gems including Apple Watch models that are on sale.

Check out the best early Black Friday Apple Watch deals online below.

Best early Black Friday 2022 Apple Watch deals overall

Below are the 7 best early Apple Watch deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting Apple Watch deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular, 41mm)

Save $110
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 41mm Midnight
Walmart
  • Current price: $319
  • Original price: $429

The previous generation, Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale ahead of the Black Friday sales event. This watch, available at Walmart, comes with GPS & cellular connectivity, a 41mm strap, and a range of colors.

View now at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm, Red)

Save $200
Apple Watch Series 6
Best Buy
  • Current price: $299
  • Original price: $499

If you're happy to go down a generation, the Apple Watch Series 6 is included in a clearance sale at Best Buy. This 40mm model comes in red and has both GPS & cellular connectivity. Considering its $200 discount, this pre-Black Friday deal is certainly worth considering.

View now at Best Buy

Apple Watch SE (1st-gen, GPS + Cellular, 44mm, Gold)

Save $95
Apple Watch SE
Walmart
  • Current price: $279
  • Original price: $374

A sleek Apple Watch SE, first generation, is also on sale at Walmart. This GPS and cellular 44mm model comes in gold and with a plum sports loop. The Apple Watch SE has a $95 discount.

View now at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm, Space Gray)

Save $50
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Space Gray
Walmart
  • Current price: $149
  • Original price: $199

For a budget-friendly alternative and sales deal ahead of Black Friday, over at Walmart, you can pick up an Apple Watch Series 3 with a $50 discount, bringing the cost down to $149. This 38mm model comes with GPS connectivity, in Space Gray, and with either a black or white sport band.

View now at Walmart

Apple Watch Nike Series 7 (GPS, 45mm, Midnight)

Save $70
Apple Watch Nike Series 7
Target
  • Current price: $359
  • Original price: $429

An Apple Watch Series 7 deal we've spotted before Black Friday begins is at Best Buy. The 45mm smartwatch comes with GPS connectivity and is available in Midnight, with either an Anthracite or Black Nike sport band.

View now at Best Buy

Apple Watch SE (1st-gen, GPS + Cellular, 44mm, Space Gray)

Save $150
Apple Watch SE
Best Buy
  • Current price: $209
  • Original price: $359

Over at Best Buy, you can take advantage of a $130 discount on an Apple Watch SE model. This 44mm 1st-gen device comes with both GPS and cellular connectivity, in Space Gray, and with a Midnight sport band.

View now at Best Buy

Apple Watch SE (1st-gen, GPS, 40mm, Space Gray)

Save $50
Apple Watch SE
Walmart
  • Current price: $199
  • Original price: $249

Finally, we've found a $50 discount on an Apple Watch SE. This model, available at Walmart, is a 40mm device set with GPS connectivity and three color options. You can pick up a 44mm model for $229.

View now at Walmart

More early Black Friday 2022 Apple Watch deals at Amazon

Here are some other Apple Watch Black Friday deals happening right now at Amazon:

More early Black Friday 2022 Apple Watch deals at Walmart

Here are some other Apple Watch Black Friday deals happening right now at Walmart:

More early Black Friday 2022 Apple Watch deals at Best Buy

Here are some other Apple Watch Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:

How did we choose these early Black Friday Apple Watch deals?

With so many retailers jumping on the Black Friday bandwagon, it can be hard to move from store to store and find the best deal on the product you want. 

We've scoured the web for the best deals we can find on Apple Watch products and will continue to keep an eye on price trackers, legacy sales, and whether or not retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are competing amongst themselves with price drops. 

Apple Watch products do not appear on sale as often as many other smart watches, but when they do, we will try to find the best deals available to suit different budgets -- and this may include renewed models. 

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday takes place on the last Friday of November, every year. In 2022, Black Friday will land on Nov. 25.

The day, taking place after Thanksgiving, marks the beginning of the US shopping season. However, in recent years, Black Friday has been extended to the full week alongside Cyber Monday. 

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday occurs after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. While originally associated with the e-commerce element of online shopping, now, many US retailers use the day to promote sales on technology including laptops, smartphones, tablets, and home electronics.

In 2022, Cyber Monday is taking place on Monday, Nov. 28.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

Black Friday smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $179 right now
Apple Watch Series 7 | Best Apple Watch | Models compared

Black Friday smartwatch deals: Get an Apple Watch for $179 right now

Black Friday AirPods deals: $50 off AirPods Pro, $100 off AirPods Max
airpods-pro-2-speaker-close-up

Black Friday AirPods deals: $50 off AirPods Pro, $100 off AirPods Max

Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and more on sale now
Products that Apple sells.

Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, and more on sale now