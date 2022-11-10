/>
Black Friday tablet deals: Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 tablet is currently 44% off

Looking for a tablet? The best tablets from brands like Apple and Samsung are already on sale ahead of Black Friday.
allison-murray
Written by Allison Murray, Staff Writer on
Show more (1 item)

Black Friday is of course the biggest shopping time of the year. Gone are the days of waiting in the cold outside of store fronts to get the best deals, now you can get discounts on anything online. And, you can even save ahead of time with early Black Friday deals going on right now.

ZDNET Recommends

Electronics are one of the most popular products during Black Friday since they usually come at a high price tag. Black Friday is one of the only times of the year products like tablets go on sale for $100 or even $500 off.

We've rounded up the best early tablet deals ahead of Black Friday so you can start shopping ahead of the big sale. 

Latest early Black Friday 2022 tablet deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest tablet deals worth checking out:

Best early Black Friday 2022 tablet deals overall

Below are the 7 best early tablet deals we found could find. Further down the page, you'll see other interesting tablet deals we spotted at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

Save $230
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ tablet with attached keyboard against a lime green background
Image: ZDNET
  • Current price: $700
  • Original price: $930

You can save $230 on Microsoft's 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7+ tablet before Black Friday. This large tablet can replace your laptop entirely since it has a built-in kickstand with a detachable keyboard. You can expect 8GB of memory, a battery life of up to 15 hours, an

Intel 11th Generation Core i3 processor, and, of course, Windows 11. 

View now at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Bundle

Save $570
Surface Pro 7 with a pen and keyboard next to it against a lime green background
Image: ZDNET
  • Current price: $730
  • Original price: $1,300

On the other hand, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with an included Surface Pen and a black surface type cover for $130 more than the pre-mentioned model. Many of the features are still the same, except this model runs on an Intel Core i5 processor and has Windows 10 instead of the latest Windows 11. But we think the included pen and keyboard make the price worth it.  

View now at Target

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

Save $100
samsung-galaxy-tab-a8-android-tablet-copy
Image: Amazon
  • Current price: $230
  • Original price: $330

Samsung's Galaxy Tab 8 tablet is currently $100 off before the big holiday shopping sales event. You can expect a 10.5-inch screen, 32 GB of storage, 1920-by-1200 pixels resolution, and a long-lasting battery. It also comes in three striking colors: Dark grey, pink gold, and silver.

View now at Best Buy

Apple iPad Air (4th generation)

Save $100
Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) 4th gen
Amazon | ZDNET
  • Current price: $500
  • Original price: $600

Apple's iPad Air is on sale ahead of Black Friday, and while it's not the newest model, it still has a lot of the same features as the fifth generation, including Touch ID, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color, up to 10 hours of battery life, and more. It also supports the Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil 2nd generation. 

View now at Walmart

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet with Echo Buds bundle

Save $50
Fire HD 8 tablet with black Echo Buds in front of it against a lime green background
Image: ZDNET
  • Current price: $225
  • Original price: $275

Save 18% with this great bundle deal on Amazon right now. For less than $230, you can get the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet (with features like 3GB of RAM, Qi-certified wireless charging, and an HD display) with included black Echo Buds. The Echo Buds boast active noise-canceling technology and up to five hours of playback time on a single charge.

View now at Amazon

GrandPad Tablet for Seniors

Save $200
Woman holding a red tablet that say GrandPad on the back of it
Image: Amazon
  • Current price: $399
  • Original price: $599

This tablet is made specifically for seniors, and it's currently 33% off at Amazon. It has a simple interface optimized for individuals with accessibility challenges in vision and hearing. It has built-in 4G LTE so it's always connected, and the icons are bright and easy to interpret to get to different apps and features.

It also comes with a durable case and a stylus pen to make it even easier to use. 

View now at Amazon

More early Black Friday 2022 tablet deals at Amazon

Here are some other tablet Black Friday deals happening right now at Amazon:

More early Black Friday 2022 tablet deals at Walmart

Here are some other tablet Black Friday deals happening right now at Walmart:

More early Black Friday 2022 tablet deals at Best Buy

Here are some other tablet Black Friday deals happening right now at Best Buy:

How did we choose these early Black Friday tablet deals?

We chose these early Black Friday deals on tablets based on the brand, discounted price, and product reviews (both good and bad). Deals on tablets change weekly and even daily, so if you're interested in the best discounts, be sure to check a retailer's website often for deals of the day. 

When is Black Friday 2022?

Every year, Black Friday occurs the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year, it takes place on Friday, Nov. 25. However, you can expect deals all month long, as well as slashed prices over the Black Friday weekend. 

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, it happens on Monday, Nov. 28. This is the day you can find great online-only deals, whereas Black Friday deals happen both in-store and online. 

