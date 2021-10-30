Get 24% off an Xbox One S 1TB all-digital console and disc-free gaming plus extras

StackCommerce

Ditch those gaming disks forever. They're no longer necessary when you can play not only games of today but those from the past and in the future, as well. All you need is the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console Bundle.

A digital library of games is so much more convenient. You never have to worry again about losing or scratching a disk or struggling to find new games. Your games are backed up to the cloud, so they go where you go, allowing you to play them on any Xbox One. All you have to do is sign in using your Microsoft account and you can even pick up your saved games right where you left off. Xbox Play Anywhere games like Gears of War 4 and Crackdown 3 can also be resumed on Windows 10 computers.

Just a touch of the button is all it takes to stream your current game playing on Mixer. You also get the absolute best 4K entertainment with streaming video on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and more. Both videos and games will offer a richer experience with the luminous colors provided by High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology.

You can access over 2,000 games, including more than 500 classic games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 and over 200 exclusives. You can even pre-install titles that haven't been released yet and play them the minute they launch.

This bundle includes a 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Console for disc-free gaming, plus a wireless controller and download codes for Minecraft and Forza Horizon 3. You also get a 1-month subscription for Xbox Live Gold so that you can connect and play with family and friends on Xbox Live, the world's most advanced multiplayer network.

Don't miss this chance to enjoy the convenience of a digital game library, get Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console Bundle now while it's available for $379.99, a 24% discount off the usual $499 MSRP.