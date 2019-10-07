Google Pixel 4 event: How to watch and what to expect

Part Galaxy, part Google, part iPhone: What would your dream phone look like? Jason Cipriani and Jason Perlow combine their years of smartphone testing to create the ideal smartphone. Read more: https://zd.net/2KQbpBi

Google holds an annual event to introduce new hardware, just like Apple's September event showcases the new iPhone. Google, however, waits until October and usually features not just the latest Pixel flagship but also a wide range of other devices, from Pixelbook laptops to Google Home speakers.

This year's "Made by Google" event will likely be no different, as Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 4, Nest Mini, Nest WiFi, Pixelbook 2 or Pixelbook Go, and maybe even the Pixel Buds 2. Here's everything you need to know -- plus how you can watch all the action unfold for yourself in real-time.

When is Google's event?

Google's next event is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

What time does Google's event start?

The event starts at the following time in different cities across the world:

San Francisco: 7am PT on Oct. 15

7am PT on Oct. 15 New York: 10am on Oct. 15

10am on Oct. 15 London: 3pm on Oct. 15

3pm on Oct. 15 Paris: 4pm on Oct. 15

4pm on Oct. 15 Moscow: 5pm on Oct. 15

5pm on Oct. 15 New Delhi: 7:30pm on Oct. 15

7:30pm on Oct. 15 Beijing: 10pm on Oct. 15

10pm on Oct. 15 Sydney: 12am on Oct. 16

How to watch Google's event online

You can watch Google's event livestream via the YouTube video embedded below.

What to expect from Google's event

In September, Google invited the media to come "see a few new things Made by Google."

Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are thought to be Google's next-generation Pixel phones. They'll likely be unveiled at the Oct. 15 event, as the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL debuted last year in October, and the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were unveiled the year before that in October, too. These devices have been heavily leaked over the past few months, even by Google itself.

The Pixel 4 is expected to feature a 5.7-inch display, while the Pixel 4 XL will feature a 6.3-inch screen. Both should sport a 90Hz refresh rate, 6GB of RAM, and the Snapdragon 855 SoC. For a complete summary of rumors, see ZDNet's roundup.

Google Nest Mini

A second-generation Google Home Mini could also be unveiled, as a recent FCC filing suggests it's likely coming soon. Google's original $29 Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker launched a couple years ago to counter Amazon's Echo Dot. The new version should be called Nest Mini, however, because Google now uses the Google Nest brand.

The new Nest Mini is thought to feature a built-in wall mount, a 3.5mm jack, improved sound, proximity awareness, and new color options. It could be the same size as the first model, too, according to 9to5Google.

Google Nest Wifi

In another move designed to bring all its smart home devices into the Nest fold, Google might introduce a new Wi-Fi mesh router system, but it'll be called Nest Wifi, 9to5Google has claimed. It'll follow the Google Wifi and feature a single hub router with two signal-boosting "beacons" that double as Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers.

Google could usher in a new design, too, along with fresh color options for the system. A recent FCC listing also indicated Nest Wifi should offer support for ZigBee, 802.15.4 Thread at 2.4GHz, plus 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and Bluetooth 5.1.

Google Pixelbook 2

A Google Pixelbook-like successor recently appeared at the FCC and in leaked images. This new Chromebook, codenamed Atlas, is supposed to bring a 4K display, thinner bezels, and new color options. It might also get a new name -- Pixelbook Go. It will reportedly still have a 2-in-1 form factor as well as support for the Pixelbook Pen.

Keep in mind the original Google Pixelbook is now two years old, so it's due for an upgrade.

Is there anything else?

Google might have one more thing in store for us...

Google Pixel Buds 2

9to5Google's Stephen Hall said he believes an update to Pixel Buds could be in the works.

The original Buds consisted of two earphones that are linked together by a cord but connect to most smartphones via Bluetooth. You can activate Google Assistant with a tap-and-hold on the buds. They can even do language translation. However, they were criticized by most reviewers, including by us, and so Google hasn't really promoted them too much.

Perhaps the company will let them fall by the wayside, or maybe it'll resurrect them with a newer pair during the Pixel 4 event.