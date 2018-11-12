HPE Aruba forms industrial IoT partnership with Siemens

Siemens and Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Aruba unit have partnered to better integrate industrial Internet of things deployments.

The goal for the two companies revolves around melding operational and information technology. For HPE, the Siemens partnership brings the ability to target industrial customers. Siemens gets HPE Aruba's edge computing and networking knowhow.

HPE sees Aruba as one of its core growth pillars in the years ahead. Siemens and Aruba will provide pre-integrated networks and interoperability testing with reference designs. The integrated systems from Aruba and Siemens will aim bolster implementation speed, security and support.

According to the companies, HPE and Siemens have been working together for the last three years. Aruba and Siemens will collaborate on consulting and engineering, services and support.

HPE also recently partnered with C3 IoT.

