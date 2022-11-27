/>
iPad Pro Black Friday deals: Save up to $400 on 12.9 and 11-inch models

A range of Apple iPad Pro tablets, each with different specifications, are currently on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Written by Elyse Betters Picaro, Managing Editor on
Best iPad Black Friday deals
Black Friday may be technically over, but deals on tablets -- including Apple's own iPad -- are still going strong. 

Also: Live blog: The best Black Friday 2022 tech deals in real time

While ZDNET editors are collecting the best iPad deals we could find in a separate guide, I couldn't help but notice there are so many iPad Pro models still on sale headed into Cyber Monday. Whether you want last year's model or the latest and greatest with M2, there are literally dozens of discounts available at all the top retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H.

Here are the best ones -- listed below for you to quickly peruse, add to your cart, and move on with your day. 

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro
Amazon | Getty

Best 12.9-inch iPad Pro deals

2021 models with M1

  • 128GB Wi-Fi for $799 (save $299) at Best Buy
  • 512GB Wi-Fi  or $999.99 (save $399) at Best Buy

2022 models with M2

  • 128GB Wi-Fi for $999 (save $100) at Amazon and B&H 
  • 256GB Wi-Fi for $1,099 (save $100) at Amazon and B&H
  • 512GB Wi-Fi for $1,329 (save $70) at Amazon and Best Buy
  • 1TB Wi-Fi for $1,709 (save $90) at Amazon and Best Buy
  • 2TB Wi-Fi for $2.089 (save $110) at Amazon and Best Buy
  • 128GB cellular for  $1,233.99 (save $65) at Amazon
  • 512GB cellular for $1,518.99 (save $80) at Amazon
  • 1TB cellular for $1,898.99 (save $100) at Amazon
  • 2TB cellular for  $2,278.99 (save $120) at Amazon
iPad Pro 11-inch
Apple | Getty

Best 11-inch iPad Pro deals

2021 models with M1

  • 128GB Wi-Fi for $649.99 (save $150) at Best Buy
  • 256GB Wi-Fi for $750.99 (save $149) at Best Buy
  • 1TB Wi-Fi for $1,399.99 (save $100) at Amazon
  • 2TB Wi-Fi for $1,749.99  (save $100) at Amazon

2022 models with M2

  • 128GB Wi-Fi for $739 (save $60) at Amazon
  • 256GB Wi-Fi for $854 (save $45) at Amazon and Best Buy
  • 512GB Wi-Fi for $1,044 (save $55) at Amazon and Best Buy
  • 1TB Wi-Fi for $1,424 (save $75) at Best Buy
  • 2TB Wi-Fi for $1,804 (save $95) at Amazon and Best Buy
  • 128GB cellular for $899 (save $100) at Amazon
  • 256GB cellular for $1,043.99 (save $55) at Amazon
  • 512GB cellular for $1,229.99 (save $70) at Amazon
  • 1TB cellular for $1,613.99 (save $85) at Amazon
  • 2TB cellular for $1,993.99 (save $105) at Amazon

There's no telling when these deals will expire. Apple's top-end tablet doesn't ever get cheaper than these prices either. I ran the above links through a couple different price trackers, including Camel Camel Camel, and noticed almost all are at all-time lows.

You're welcome.

