Medidata acquires SHYFT analytics for $195 million, adds analytics to life sciences suite

Medidata said it will acquire SHYFT for $195 million in a deal designed to expand its reach in life sciences and clinical analytics.
In a statement, the company said it already owned a 6 percent stake in SHYFT.
Medidata combines CRM, research and third party data to help pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies commercialize and develop drug and product discoveries. SHYFT's analytics and data cloud weaves data sources together, provides visualizations and cleans and transforms data to provide insights.
Life sciences and health care are ripe for everything from artificial intelligence to big data to digital transformation projects.
Also see: Death and data science: How machine learning can improve end-of-life care | What is AI? Everything you need to know about Artificial Intelligence | What is machine learning?
Tarek Sherif, CEO of Medidata, said that the teams will be combined to bolster the company's Intelligent Platform for Life Sciences. The suite aims to streamline regulatory approval, minimize risk and optimize therapies.
Medidata also updated its outlook to include SHYFT. The combined company will have full year revenue between $624 million to $648 million with non-GAAP operating income of $146 million to $154 million.
