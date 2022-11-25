/>
X
Innovation
Home Innovation Smartphones

The 12 best Verizon Black Friday deals: iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad sales

New and existing Verizon customers can upgrade to a 5G smartphone like the iPhone 12 mini, the Google Pixel 6, or the Samsung Galaxy S20 and get three free gifts: A free smartwatch, tablet, and earbuds.
Written by Sherin Shibu, Contributor on
Show more (4 items)

Verizon's marketplace of deals is surprisingly vast -- you can save on a lot more than phones or phone plans here. The accessories that you know and love, like portable speakers and PS5 DualSense controllers, are on sale for Black Friday. Home accessories like the Google Nest Audio can transform your home into a connected smart home activated by voice control. Also discounted through Verizon is an Xbox bundle that you can pay less for on a monthly basis for a total savings of $150. 

There are, of course, phone deals available. Verizon's standout deal this Black Friday is this bundle: a free smartwatch, free tablet, and free pair of earbuds with the purchase of an eligible 5G phone and the addition or upgrade of a phone line. Depending on what 5G phone you purchase, you're eligible for different free smartwatches, tablets, and earbuds. For example, buying an iPhone 14 Pro would make you eligible for a free Apple Watch SE, iPad (9th generation, 64 GB), and Beats Fit Pro. All in all, this deal alone could save you $1,900!

Latest early Verizon Black Friday 2022 deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Verizon deals worth checking out:

Best early Verizon Black Friday 2022 deals overall

Below are the 10 best early Verizon deals we found could find. 

Free Apple Watch SE, iPad, and Beats Fit Pro with a 5G iPhone purchase

Save up to $1,900
appleverizon
Verizon
  • Current price: The price of the 5G iPhone you choose to purchase (which could be $0 if you get the iPhone 12)
  • Original price: Apple Watch SE + iPad + Beats + iPhone

Verizon is running an incredible promotion for anyone wanting to make the switch to 5G: Purchase a 5G smartphone and get all the fixings for free. All you have to do is choose the phone and either trade in your old one for a potential discount or wisely pick the iPhone that will result in the most savings. Right now, the 5G iPhone 12 is available for free with select 5G Unlimited plans, which you would've had to enroll in anyway to activate this deal.

With the purchase of your 5G iPhone and the addition or upgrade of a phone line, you receive:

  • A free watch (Apple Watch SE)
  • A free tablet (Apple iPad (9th Generation) (64 GB)), and
  • A free pair of earbuds (Beats Fit Pro). 

Make sure to select a qualifying 5G phone, anything from an iPhone 12 mini and up, and then, under Ways to save and Add new line or Upgrade existing line, add Get Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) on us, plus up to two more free gifts or Get Apple iPad (9th Generation) on us, plus up to two more free gifts.

View now at Verizon

Free tablet, Pixel Watch and buds with a Google 5G phone

Up to $1,600
googleverizon
Verizon
  • Current price: The price of the Google 5G phone you select
  • Original price: Google 5G phone + smartwatch + tablet + earbuds

The three free gifts that apply to 5G iPhones apply to 5G Google smartphones too, like the Google Pixel 7. You first choose your phone model and the price you want to pay for it, and then add a new line or upgrade an existing line. 

From there, Verizon gives you three accessories for free:

  • A free watch (Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (40mm), Samsung Watch5 (40mm), Google Pixel Watch, Oribic Smart Wrist)
  • A free tablet (Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, TCL TAB 8, or the TCL TAB Disney Edition), and
  • A free pair of Buds (JBL LIVE FREE NC+ TWS, Pixel Buds A-Series, or the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro). 

Make sure to navigate to the page of a qualifying 5G phone, and then add Get select tablets on us, plus up to two more free gifts under Ways to save and Add new line or Upgrade existing line.

View now at Verizon

Free 5G Samsung phone + Galaxy Tab, Watch, and Buds with select plans

Save up to $1,600
samsung
Verizon
  • Current price: $0
  • Original price: Up to $1,000 for a phone, up to $250 for watch/tablet, and more value defined in the fine print

Verizon has a Black Friday deal that bundles a free Samsung 5G phone with a free Galaxy Tab, Watch, and Buds -- with a qualifying trade-in and a 5G Unlimited phone plan. You either add a new line or upgrade an existing line with an eligible 5G smartphone. With the purchase of your free 5G phone, you can add:

  • A free watch (Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (40mm) or an Orbic Smart Wrist)
  • A free tablet (Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, TCL TAB 8, or the TCL TAB Disney Edition), and
  • A free pair of Buds (JBL LIVE FREE NC+ TWS, Pixel Buds A-Series, or the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro). 

Make sure to select a qualifying 5G phone, and then add Get Galaxy Watch 4 on us, plus up to two more free gifts, with new line and 5G Android smartphone purchase under Ways to save and Add new line or Upgrade existing line.

View now at Verizon

iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max

Save up to $1,000 with trade in
iphone-14-pro-max
Apple
  • Current price: $0 for the Pro and $100 for the Pro Max
  • Original price: $1,000 for the Pro and $1,100 for the Pro Max

Trade in an old or damaged phone free of battery damage and get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro. You can tell if a phone has battery damage by if there's swelling or leaking or if it becomes too hot to touch. This deal works by the buyer selecting an iPhone Pro or Pro Max and pairing it with a Verizon 5G Unlimited plan, then trading in the old device within 30 days of buying the new one. If you have an iPhone X, you get $400 off an upgrade or a new line; if you have an iPhone 11, you get $800 off an upgrade or a new line; if you have an iPhone 12, you get up to $1,000 for a new line or $800 for an upgrade. You also get a $200 Verizon gift card for each line that you switch over, and six months of Apple Music for free with select 5G plans.

View now at Verizon

JBL Party Box On-The-Go

Save $100
jbl-party-box-on-the-go
Verizon
  • Current price: $250
  • Original price: $350

JBL's Bluetooth portable speaker has up to 100W of pro sound for December karaoke parties or nights in. You can adjust the base, treble, and echo to get just the right sound to impress your friends. There's also a light show feature that synchronizes with the music for an extra splash of color. This speaker can connect with two more speakers and it has a carrying strap and free two-day shipping for good measure.

View now at Verizon

Sony DualSense Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5

Save $25
playstation-5-digital-edition
CNET
  • Current price: $50
  • Original price: $75

The DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5 players has an ergonomic feel that'll sustain longer gaming sessions. The controller adapts to your movements and triggers to make the gaming experience more intuitive. It accomplishes that kind of response with the help of a built-in accelerometer and gyroscope. The controller also has a built-in microphone, a 3.5mm headset jack, an integrated speaker, and a Create button that allows you to broadcast to friends instantly.

View now at Verizon

Microsoft Xbox All Access - Xbox Series X

Save $150
xbox-series-x
CNET
  • Current price: $28.74/month or $689.76 for two years
  • Original price: $35/month or $840 for two years

This Xbox Series X console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle pairs high-quality games with a great gaming system. Features include games for console, PC, phones, and tablets, online multiplayer, and an EA Play membership. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate means access to plenty of new games as they are released, and thousands of games from four generations of Xbox on top of that. There's free two-day shipping included with this order too.  

View now at Verizon

Google Nest Audio

Save $50
nest-audio.png
Google
  • Current price: $50
  • Original price: $100

The Google Nest Audio enables you to simply say, "Hey Google, play [your favorite song here]" and enjoy audio that is 75% louder than the original Google Home, with 50% louder bass sounds. The home audio system fills your house with sound, whether you choose to listen to music or listen to the news. It also listens when you say "Hey Google, set a timer" or you ask it a question, make Duo calls, or turn the lights on or turn down the heat. This is a two-way audio street. The Nest Audio is also nice to look at, with an appealing design and an enclosure made of 70% recycled plastic. All you need is Wi-Fi, a Google Account, a compatible phone, and an electrical outlet.

View now at Verizon

mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe

Save $40
mophie-3-in-1-travel-charger-with-magsafe
Verizon
  • Current price: $60
  • Original price: $100

Wirelessly charge up to three devices simultaneously with this MagSafe magnetic charger. Fast charge up to 15W with specific areas for your smartphone, smartwatch and earbuds -- so if you decide to take advantage of the free bundle, you can charge all of your devices here. The charger bundles up easily for travel and has a low standby current so it doesn't draw that much power when it isn't used.

View now at Verizon

How did we choose these early Black Friday deals?

Verizon's bundle deal was too good to miss, and the other accessories and gaming deals on the site were also competitive. The main criteria for these deals were:

  • Value: Did the deal significantly enhance the value of the products?
  • Affordability: How expensive was this product before and after the price cut?
  • Variety: Was there a diverse range of products available?

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday falls on Nov. 25 this year.

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is on Nov. 28, 2022.

What are the best Black Friday 2022 deals?

ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals this year:

Our experts also split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.

Black Friday deals by retailer

Black Friday deals by brand

Black Friday deals by category


Here are some of the cheapest deals we've found so far:

Finally, if you'd like to see the newest Black Friday deals as they drop:


