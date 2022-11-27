'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Verizon's marketplace of deals is surprisingly vast -- you can save on a lot more than phones or phone plans here. The accessories that you know and love, like portable speakers and PS5 DualSense controllers, were on sale for Black Friday and are still on sale now for Cyber Monday. Home accessories like the Google Nest Audio can transform your home into a connected smart home activated by voice control. Also discounted through Verizon is an Xbox bundle that you can pay less for on a monthly basis for a total savings of $150.
There are, of course, phone deals available. Verizon's standout deal this Cyber Monday, that's still available for some models, is this bundle: a free smartwatch, free tablet, and free pair of earbuds with the purchase of an eligible 5G phone and the addition or upgrade of a phone line. Depending on what 5G phone you purchase, you're eligible for different free smartwatches, tablets, and earbuds. For example, buying an iPhone 14 Pro would make you eligible for a free Apple Watch SE, iPad (9th generation, 64 GB), and Beats Fit Pro. All in all, this deal alone could save you $1,900.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Verizon deals worth checking out:
Below are the 10 best early Verizon deals we found could find.
Verizon is running an incredible promotion for anyone wanting to make the switch to 5G: Purchase a 5G smartphone and get all the fixings for free. All you have to do is choose the phone and either trade in your old one for a potential discount or wisely pick the iPhone that will result in the most savings. Right now, the 5G iPhone 12 is available for free with select 5G Unlimited plans, which you would've had to enroll in anyway to activate this deal.
With the purchase of your 5G iPhone and the addition or upgrade of a phone line, you receive:
Make sure to select a qualifying 5G phone, anything from an iPhone 12 mini and up, and then, under Ways to save and Add new line or Upgrade existing line, add Get Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) on us, plus up to two more free gifts or Get Apple iPad (9th Generation) on us, plus up to two more free gifts.
The three free gifts that apply to 5G iPhones apply to 5G Google smartphones too, like the Google Pixel 7. You first choose your phone model and the price you want to pay for it, and then add a new line or upgrade an existing line.
From there, Verizon gives you three accessories for free:
Make sure to navigate to the page of a qualifying 5G phone, and then add Get select tablets on us, plus up to two more free gifts under Ways to save and Add new line or Upgrade existing line.
Verizon has a deal that bundles a free Samsung 5G phone with a free Galaxy Tab, Watch, and Buds -- with a qualifying trade-in and a 5G Unlimited phone plan. You either add a new line or upgrade an existing line with an eligible 5G smartphone. With the purchase of your free 5G phone, you can add:
Make sure to select a qualifying 5G phone, and then add Get Galaxy Watch 4 on us, plus up to two more free gifts, with new line and 5G Android smartphone purchase under Ways to save and Add new line or Upgrade existing line.
Trade in an old or damaged phone free of battery damage and get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro. You can tell if a phone has battery damage by if there's swelling or leaking or if it becomes too hot to touch. This deal works by the buyer selecting an iPhone Pro or Pro Max and pairing it with a Verizon 5G Unlimited plan, then trading in the old device within 30 days of buying the new one. If you have an iPhone X, you get $400 off an upgrade or a new line; if you have an iPhone 11, you get $800 off an upgrade or a new line; if you have an iPhone 12, you get up to $1,000 for a new line or $800 for an upgrade. You also get a $200 Verizon gift card for each line that you switch over, and six months of Apple Music for free with select 5G plans.
JBL's Bluetooth portable speaker has up to 100W of pro sound for December karaoke parties or nights in. You can adjust the base, treble, and echo to get just the right sound to impress your friends. There's also a light show feature that synchronizes with the music for an extra splash of color. This speaker can connect with two more speakers and it has a carrying strap and free two-day shipping for good measure.
The DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5 players has an ergonomic feel that'll sustain longer gaming sessions. The controller adapts to your movements and triggers to make the gaming experience more intuitive. It accomplishes that kind of response with the help of a built-in accelerometer and gyroscope. The controller also has a built-in microphone, a 3.5mm headset jack, an integrated speaker, and a Create button that allows you to broadcast to friends instantly.
This Xbox Series X console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate bundle pairs high-quality games with a great gaming system. Features include games for console, PC, phones, and tablets, online multiplayer, and an EA Play membership. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate means access to plenty of new games as they are released, and thousands of games from four generations of Xbox on top of that. There's free two-day shipping included with this order too.
The Google Nest Audio enables you to simply say, "Hey Google, play [your favorite song here]" and enjoy audio that is 75% louder than the original Google Home, with 50% louder bass sounds. The home audio system fills your house with sound, whether you choose to listen to music or listen to the news. It also listens when you say "Hey Google, set a timer" or you ask it a question, make Duo calls, or turn the lights on or turn down the heat. This is a two-way audio street. The Nest Audio is also nice to look at, with an appealing design and an enclosure made of 70% recycled plastic. All you need is Wi-Fi, a Google Account, a compatible phone, and an electrical outlet.
Wirelessly charge up to three devices simultaneously with this MagSafe magnetic charger. Fast charge up to 15W with specific areas for your smartphone, smartwatch and earbuds -- so if you decide to take advantage of the free bundle, you can charge all of your devices here. The charger bundles up easily for travel and has a low standby current so it doesn't draw that much power when it isn't used.
Verizon's bundle deal was too good to miss, and the other accessories and gaming deals on the site were also competitive. The main criteria for these deals were:
Black Friday was on Nov. 25 this year.
Cyber Monday is on Nov. 28, 2022.
