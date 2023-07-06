'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you're looking for security cameras for your home, you'll find a lot of luck finding the best deals during Amazon's annual Prime Day sale. From indoor and outdoor cameras to wired and wireless cameras, Amazon has a lengthy catalog of security cameras.
Also: Amazon Prime Day is official: July 11-12 for major sales on tech and more
If you need help determining which camera is the best for your home, we rounded up the best home security camera deals Amazon has to offer ahead of next week's Prime Day event.
Indoor security cameras can help you keep an eye on your home and the people in it while you're away. With a Ring Indoor Camera, you can get real-time movement detection alerts, customize your privacy options, and integrate your Ring Camera with your other Amazon devices.
The flagship Ring Video Doorbell offers 1080p HD video, a rechargeable battery, and connectivity with your other Alexa-enabled devices. The latest Ring Doorbell has enhanced motion detection, audio privacy, and better night vision than its predecessor.
The Reolink Solar Security Camera can withstand intense weather, making it the ideal outdoor security camera. The Reolink Camera is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can connect any compatible device to your outdoor camera.
The Arlo Spotlight Camera delivers a 130-degree viewing angle. enhanced night vision, weather-resistance, and 1080p video quality. When visitors, packages, or animals visit your front door, you can receive alerts to your phone, ensuring that you always know what's going on at home.
The Ring Indoor Cam can connect to compatible Alexa-enabled devices and can be controlled with Alexa voice prompts. The Ring Indoor Cam is wired and meant for indoor use only, making it an affordable option for people wanting to keep an eye on the inside of their home when they aren't there.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two day event.
Our experts at ZDNET have tested plenty of home security cameras and rounded up the ones we think are the best. Modern home security cameras offer a seamless home security experience to help you feel safe.
According to our experts, the best home security camera is the Ring Indoor Cam (2nd gen) because of its affordability, easy connectivity, and customizable privacy options.
