Over the Prime Day sales event, the retail giant will be offering noteworthy deals on monitors.
PC monitors, whether single and flat pane, dual, or curved, have been a key piece of kit for gamers for a long time -- but now, with many of us working from home offices, investing in the right monitor is essential for productivity.
It is also important to have a well-made monitor for comfort and to keep eye, neck, and back strain to a minimum. While you might not be able to splash out on a massive screen if you're limited by space, you can still pick up smaller, quality displays with high resolution and refresh rates for an attractive price over the sales event.
Check out our top early Amazon Prime Day deals on monitors below:
The Samsung Odyssey G5 Series monitor is an excellent early deal available before Prime Day begins. This monitor is curved, which many of us prefer for more immersive gaming or for a more comfortable display when we need to interact with a screen during work hours, and is 27 inches which is compact enough to fit on a standard desk.
Developed with gamers in mind, this display sports a WQHD (2560x1440) resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate. AMD FreeSync is included, which adapts the screen to reduce stuttering and latency problems.
An ultrawide option ahead of Prime Day is the Samsung S65UA. This monitor is one of our more expensive recommendations but would suit someone who wants to invest in their PC or gaming rigs for the best output possible. This 34" 21:9 monitor offers WQHD HD 10 resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate, and an adjustable stand. However, no speakers are included.
An option from ASUS just before the major sales event begins is the ASUS TUF curved gaming monitor. This device has a 23.8" 1080p Full HD display with a 144Hz/165Hz refresh rate, integrated speakers, FreeSync Premium, and ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB ) technology for quick response times.
This LG model, available on Amazon, is an excellent choice for immersive gameplay. Sporting a 34" 21:9 curved ultrawide display with a crystal clear QHD resolution, LG's option is curved, adjustable, and has close to a borderless design. In addition, this monitor has a 160Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium.
If you're on the hunt for a budget-friendly monitor suitable for gaming and work purposes, a steep discount is on offer for the Samsung CRG5. This curved gaming monitor is of reasonable size, with a 24" display, a 1440P/144Hz refresh rate, and AMD Radeon FreeSync.
While great monitor deals are likely to appear over Prime Day before the sales event begins, the Samsung Odyssey G5 is our top pick. The 27" WQHD (2560x1440) resolution monitor is small enough to fit most home offices or gaming corners but has a comfortable curved screen, a high resolution, and a respectable 144Hz refresh rate.
While scouting the best Amazon Prime Day deals, we've examined options for everyone from those on a budget to gamers hoping to upgrade their monitors in 2022.
It's very much the case that you get what you pay for when it comes to modern PC monitors. While you're trying to find the best option for you, you need to consider the size, whether or not you prefer curved or flat screens, refresh rates, and whether or not you need a dual monitor setup for work and play.
Amazon Prime Day, a major sales event in summer ahead of the annual Black Friday shopping week, began in 2015, and its popularity enshrined a new, yearly tradition for the e-retailer.
Since Prime Day's launch, other vendors, including Walmart, Target, eBay, and Best Buy, have jumped on the bandwagon and run their own short sales events -- with a few companies even choosing to start ahead of Prime Day to capture early bird customers.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 will start on July 12 at 3 am EDT and will continue on July 13, running for a total of 48 hours. However, some early deals have already been launched for products, including Amazon's electronics lines and Fire TV.
Amazon Prime Day is not just a sales event: it's an opportunity for the e-commerce giant to lure more shoppers into signing up for a Prime subscription.
Prime offers better delivery terms, access to music and TV streaming service, and -- such as in the case of Prime Day -- access to exclusive sales. While this service costs $139 per year (or $14.99 per month), you can still access the sales by signing up for Amazon's 30-day free trial or by signing up for a month and canceling quickly after the event, which means you won't be on the hook for the full subscription.
