The front door is where most of us begin our smart home journey: by adding a smart doorbell. A good video doorbell adds a significant layer of security to your home. With real-time alerts sent right to your phone or your home bridge, you can stay on top of everything that happens on your front stoop.
Ring doorbells have become the standard of reliable video doorbells, so it's only natural that Early prime day deals would include them. But other brands have also come out with great alternatives. One of them, also an Amazon brand, is Blink.
Blink and Ring both offer home security devices and feature video doorbells and indoor and outdoor cameras that are readily compatible with Amazon Alexa, the biggest difference in both is affordability, among others.
Blink was a home security camera brand in the past, so a video doorbell was a natural step for them. The Blink video doorbell is a pretty affordable option and features two-way audio, 1080p HD day and infrared night video, and wired or wire-free installation (with 2AA batteries). You'll get real-time notifications when motion is detected or someone presses the doorbell wherever you are, through the Blink app. It's a great option for essential use, for those that want to upgrade to a video doorbell but don't need all the bells and whistles that other more expensive ones offer.
This deal is for the Blink video doorbell only, you can also buy a Sync Module 2 and USB drive separately to save and share clips locally. It also features both wired and wire-free installation. When wired, your Blink doorbell sounds with your home's existing chime. When installed wire-free, you can buy a separate Blink Mini camera to work as an indoor chime.
This is technically the full system for the Blink video doorbell. This bundle gives you all the benefits of the Blink video doorbell plus the Sync Module 2, which lets you connect up to 10 Blink devices to control with the Blink Home Monitor app. It also supports local video storage for all connected Blink devices throughout your home with the purchase of a separate USB drive.
This bundle includes the Blink video doorbell plus a Blink mini that you can use as a chime, if you prefer to use the battery-powered wire-free installation for your new doorbell. The mini camera is an indoor plug-in security camera that records in 1080p and has infrared night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio.
For the biggest savings, you can buy a bundle of the Blink video doorbell, the Sync Module 2, and the Mini for $80, a savings of 33% thanks to this early Prime Day deal.
This is the biggest savings you'll find for a Blink video doorbell in early Prime Day deals. With this bundle, you not only get the video doorbell, but the Mini camera to either use as a chime and as an indoor security camera, an outdoor security camera, and the Sync Module 2. The greatest pro to having a Sync Module 2 is that you can save and share videos locally with the USB drive and bypass a monthly Blink subscription to do so. At the price of $135, this is the lowest this bundle has ever retailed for.
The best deal on Amazon brand video doorbells right now is the Blink video doorbell, with 30% off. At only $34, you can be sure it'll be worth every penny when upgrading your current doorbell to a smarter version. And with all the available accessories for it, you can build a Blink home security system you can count on.
Analyzing and comparing different deals and researching the best options for consumers brought us to determine which are the best video doorbell deals that Amazon is offering for both Blink and Ring. When researching video doorbells, we considered features like video quality, ease of installation, connectivity, response time for real-time alerts, battery life when applicable, to determine which are the best ones to purchase.
