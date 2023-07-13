The 5 best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50 still available

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon's two-day mega-sale event of the year might be over, but there are still discounts available that are $50 and under.
These gadgets, from smart notebooks to mesh routers, are useful and innovative tech items still available for an ultra-reasonable price tag.
Often find that your phone needs a bit of a power boost on the go? This portable power bank from Belkin is slim and compact, but promises a quick, 50-minute boost thanks to its 2500 mAh battery. Additionally, it has a pop-out kickstand for even more versatility.
If you're always making and carrying around lists, the Rocketbook Core is a smart and reusable notebook that still allows you to physically put pen to paper while promising the convenience of digital, portable notes. Using synthetic paper, users can write with the includedPilot FriXion pen, save the pages to Rocketbook's app cloud, and then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth to reuse again and again.
Charge your Apple device quickly with this 30W USB-C power adapter. I'll be candid, I'm adding one of these to my own cart given how many times my iPad has needed an extra boost and I've been a power adapter short. And for me, the $36 deal is worth the power and peace of mind.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two day event.
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category:
