Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Home & Office

The 5 best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50 still available

Shopping on a budget? Here are the best Prime Day deals for $50 and under that are available.
Written by Christina Darby, Associate Editor on

Amazon's two-day mega-sale event of the year might be over, but there are still discounts available that are $50 and under. 

Also: The best Prime Day deals under $100

These gadgets, from smart notebooks to mesh routers, are useful and innovative tech items still available for an ultra-reasonable price tag. 

Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals under $50 still available

Belkin boost charge portable power bank

Save $13
belkin-boost-power-bank
Belkin/ZDNET
  • Current price: $37
  • Original price: $50

Often find that your phone needs a bit of a power boost on the go? This portable power bank from Belkin is slim and compact, but promises a quick, 50-minute boost thanks to its 2500 mAh battery. Additionally, it has a pop-out kickstand for even more versatility. 

View now at Amazon

Rocketbook Core

Save $11
rocketbook-core
Rocketbook/ZDNET
  • Current price: $20.39
  • Original price: $32

If you're always making and carrying around lists, the Rocketbook Core is a smart and reusable notebook that still allows you to physically put pen to paper while promising the convenience of digital, portable notes. Using synthetic paper, users can write with the includedPilot FriXion pen, save the pages to Rocketbook's app cloud, and then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth to reuse again and again.

View now at Amazon

Apple 30W USB-C Power Adapter

Save $13
apple-30w-power-adapter
Vassink/ZDNET
  • Current price: $36
  • Original price: $49

Charge your Apple device quickly with this 30W USB-C power adapter. I'll be candid, I'm adding one of these to my own cart given how many times my iPad has needed an extra boost and I've been a power adapter short. And for me, the $36 deal is worth the power and peace of mind. 

View now at Amazon

More early Prime Day 2023 deals under $50

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.

The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two day event.

Also: Amazon Prime Day is official: July 11-12 for major sales on tech and more

How did we choose these early Amazon Prime Day deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

Editorial standards
