'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Amazon's annual sale spans all products across the site and promotes steep deals that only last a few days. Amazon's Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so if you're anticipating doing some summer retail for Prime Day, ZDNET is covering all the tech with the best deals.
Also: Amazon Prime Day is official: July 11-12 for major sales on tech and more
Finding the right pair of headphones can be like finding a needle in a pile of needles if you don't know what you're looking for. Whether you want over-ear headphones with active noise canceling, Bluetooth earbuds meant for exercising, or affordable headphones for casual listening, we've rounded up the best Amazon deals for headphones.
If you're looking for an affordable pair of over-ear wireless headphones, look no further than the JBL Tune 710s. They boast a 50-hour battery life, fast charging, hands-free voice control, and a lightweight and foldable design.
The Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds are optimized for wearing during physical activity but work just as well for casual listening. Equipped with Apple's W1 headphone chip, the Beats Flex can pair seamlessly with your Apple devices.
On-ear headphones are lighter and tend to be more stable on your head than over-ear headphones, making them more suitable for physical activity. The Beats Solo3 headphones offer 40 hours of sound powered by Apple's W1 headphone chip to enhance your listening experience while working out or casually listening.
Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Sony's Dual Noise Sensor technology. The WH-1000XM4s are some of the highest-rated headphones on the market. On Amazon, you can buy them refurbished for almost $100 cheaper than a new pair. But you can still keep your peace of mind, as an Amazon refurbished pair of WH-1000XM4s are protected by Amazon's 90-day Renewed Guarantee.
Sennheiser is one of the highest-quality headphone brands; finding earbuds from this company for less than $250 is a steal. The Momentum Wireless Earbuds offer high-quality sound, active noise canceling, and silicone ear adapters to customize the fit to your ear.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two day event.
Also: Amazon Prime Day is official: July 11-12 for major sales on tech and more
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
We try a lot of headphones at ZDNET, and finding the best pair for you heavily depends on your headphone needs. If you exercise a lot and primarily listen to music when working out, sweat-resistant earbuds like the AirPods Pro 2, Beats Flex, and Echo Buds are ideal.
For casual listening or headphones optimal for traveling, over-ear headphones with active noise canceling may offer you the best listening experience. Overall, Sony's WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones are the highest-performing, long-lasting, and highest-quality headphones you can buy.
ZDNET will be scouring the sale to find the best deals by category. For now, find the best early deals here: