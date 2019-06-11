5G handsets and networks: Everything you need to know about roll-outs and roadmaps for the UK

Huawei ban: Winners, losers, and what's at stake (a whole lot) ZDNet's Jason Cipriani and Jason Perlow talk with Karen Roby about how the security and trade brouhaha impacts everything from the future of regional carriers and the bottom lines of tech giants to 5G's prospects and consumer's pocketbooks. Read more: https://zd.net/2WzVRbq

If you've been waiting impatiently for 5G, your wait is nearly over: networks are beginning to be switched on and handsets are becoming available. However, it's very early days, and the utility of 5G services will depend for some time on where you live, what you want to do with the new mobile technology, and how much you're prepared to pay as an early adopter.

Every new mobile generation generates plenty of media coverage, but 5G is different thanks in no small measure to the controversy surrounding Huawei, which is a leading supplier of networking equipment and smartphones. At the time of writing, Huawei remains on the US Commerce Department's Entity List, which prohibits US companies from exporting technology products and software to the Chinese company without specific authorisation.

Although alleviated somewhat by a 90-day special licence, this move -- driven by the suspicion that Huawei poses a cybersecurity threat to US interests -- severely hampers Huawei's long-term ability to do business in the 5G market. Two of the key suppliers of the smartphone ecosystem -- Google (the Android operating system) and Arm (processor designs) -- have put their ongoing relationships with Huawei on hold, for example.

All UK operators use multiple vendors for their network infrastructure, but Huawei's equipment is both reliable and competitively priced, and therefore widely used. In April, the UK government signalled that it would allow Huawei to supply 'non-core' components of its 5G infrastructure such as masts and antennas. In response, the Trump administration indicated that Huawei's involvement in UK 5G networks could disrupt intelligence co-operation between the two countries (which has historically been very close). However, President Trump's latest statement seems more positive: "We are going to have absolutely an agreement on Huawei and everything else," he said at a press conference in London during his recent state visit. "We have an incredible intelligence relationship and we will be able to work out any differences," Trump added.

This is the background to the 5G roll-out in the UK, which is covered here. The key point to note is that 5G coverage will remain patchy and dependent on existing 4G infrastructure for some time. Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) will be supported from the start, but new use cases based on Ultra Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC), Massive Machine Type Communication (MMTC) and network slicing will require updated standards and standalone 5G infrastructure to come on-stream. Additional geopolitical complications can only delay these developments.

UK 5G networks

Launch Use cases Where Huawei equipment 5G roadmap Other 30 May 2019 eMBB, FWA London, Edinburgh, Cardiff, Belfast, Birmingham, Manchester (see coverage maps) Radio Access Network (RAN), 4G core later in 2019 Bristol, Coventry, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield 2020 Aberdeen, Cambridge, Derby, Gloucester, Peterborough, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Southampton, Worcester, Wolverhampton 2022/3 full 5G core network Post-2023 URLLC, network slicing, multi-Gbps speeds

Launch Use cases Where Huawei equipment 5G roadmap Other 3 July 2019 eMBB, FWA Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London, Manchester (check network status)

RAN later in 2019 Birkenhead, Blackpool, Bournemouth, Guildford, Newbury, Portsmouth, Plymouth, Reading, Southampton, Stoke-on-Trent, Warrington, Wolverhampton Roaming in UK, Germany, Italy, Spain (summer 2019)

Launch Use cases Where Huawei equipment 5G roadmap Other August 2019 eMBB, FWA London (FWA only at first) RAN, Access transport services later in 2019 Birmingham, Bolton, Bradford, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Coventry, Derby, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester, Middlesbrough, Milton Keynes, Nottingham, Reading, Rotherham, Sheffield, Slough, Sunderland, Wolverhampton on 700MHz and 3.5GHz 5G spectrum early 2020s mmWave (>24GHz)



Launch Use cases Where Huawei equipment 5G roadmap Other H2 2019 eMBB, FWA Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London (plus Millbrook Proving Ground in June 2019)

RAN includes '5G innovation spaces across the country, offering next generation 5G test environments to business of all sizes'



UK 5G smartphones

Smartphone manufacturers are beginning to release 5G handsets in the UK -- although as you can see from the information above, network coverage is only just getting underway. The 'standard' platform is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and X50 5G Modem, although Huawei's handsets use the company's Kirin 980 processor and Balong 5000 5G modem. So far, both EE and Vodafone have put their plans to launch with Huawei 5G phones on hold.

With the exception of new folding designs, most early 5G handsets are based on existing 4G devices. But to accommodate the 5G modem and antennas, trade-offs need to be made. So as well as being more expensive, you'll usually find that 5G models either have a smaller battery for the same weight and dimensions, or use a bigger battery in a slightly bulkier, heavier chassis.

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Image: Huawei

Launch RRP RRP for 4G model 5G price delta 5G trade-offs EE Voda O2 Three June 2019 £999 £799 £200 smaller battery (4,200/5,000mAh) than Mate 20 X, but supports faster charging (40W/22.5W)

More specs on hold on hold

Huawei Mate X

Images: Charles McLellan/ZDNet

Launch RRP RRP for 4G model 5G price delta 5G trade-offs EE Voda O2 Three Q3 2019 £2000 n/a n/a Specs on hold on hold

LG V50 ThinQ

Image: LG

Launch RRP RRP for 4G model 5G price delta 5G trade-offs EE Voda O2 Three TBA ~£850 £750 ~£100 thicker (8.3/7.6mm) and heavier (183/169g) than V40 ThinQ, but has bigger battery (4000/3300mAh); 40% better heat dissipation; optional folding second screen (£147)

More specs pre-order

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

Images: OnePlus

Launch RRP RRP for 4G model 5G price delta 5G trade-offs EE Voda O2 Three 30 May 2019 TBA £649 n/a Specs order

OPPO Reno 5G

Images: Charles McLellan/ZDNet

Launch RRP RRP for 4G model 5G price delta 5G trade-offs EE Voda O2 Three TBA ~£790 £699 ~£100 heavier (215/210g) than Reno 10X Zoom

More specs pre-order

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Images: Vodafone

Launch RRP RRP for 4G model 5G price delta 5G trade-offs EE Voda O2 Three 7 June 2019 £1099 £899 £200 bigger screen (6.7/6.4-inch) and heavier (198/175g) than Galaxy S10+, but battery is bigger (4500/4100mAh) and charges faster (25/15W); 3D depth cameras front & rear; no MicroSD slot

More specs pre-order pre-order announced

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Image: Samsung

Launch RRP RRP for 4G model 5G price delta 5G trade-offs EE Voda O2 Three TBA £1800 n/a n/a 5G version of the Galaxy Fold has a 4235mAh battery, compared to 4380mAh for the 4G LTE model

More specs announced

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Image: Xiaomi

Launch RRP RRP for 4G model 5G price delta 5G trade-offs EE Voda O2 Three 23 May 2019 ~£530 £299 ~£230 heavier (225/218g) than Mi Mix 3, but has a bigger battery (3800/3200mAh) and newer GPU (Adreno 640/630)

More specs pre-order

Other 5G devices in the UK

HTC 5G Hub

Image: HTC

HTC's 5G Hub is a small (129x100x43mm) Android 9.0 device with a 5-inch HD touch-screen and a Nano-SIM slot for 5G or 4G LTE connectivity. It runs on the Snapdragon 855/X50 platform with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD, and can support up to 20 devices over wi-fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ad). The 5G Hub can function as a home media hub or serve small offices with secure (encrypted, VPN) connections. It's also battery powered (7,660mAh, 'all day' life) and lightweight enough (340g) to serve as a mobile hotspot.

Availability

EE

Price

~$600/£472

Huawei CPE Pro

Image: Huawei

Powered by Huawei's multi-mode Balong 5000 5G chipset, the 5G CPE Pro is a dual-band (2.4/5GHz) wi-fi router with Huawei HiLink support. The 5G CPE Pro supports both 4G and 5G wireless connections; on a 5G network, Huawei says, a 1GB HD video clip can be downloaded in three seconds, and 8K video can be streamed smoothly without lag.

Availability

EE, Vodafone

Price

$1099 in US (~£866)

Lenovo 5G laptop (Project Limitless)

Images: Lenovo

Although they won't ship until early 2020 and pricing has yet to be announced, Lenovo has unveiled a new class of 5G-connected PCs in a collaboration with Qualcomm called Project Limitless. The new Arm-powered devices will use Qualcomm's 8cx 5G chipset featuring the multi-mode Snapdragon X55 5G Modem.

