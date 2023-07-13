'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
We're closing in on the final hours of the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sales event. But there are still deals on top TVs, laptops, phones, headphones, vacuums, and more available on Amazon right now. You'll find limited-time Lightning Deals, discounts on Amazon products, and many other price markdowns on devices from Apple, Samsung, iRobot, and many more, spanning tech products, home goods, and everything in between.
And Amazon isn't the only place to find bargains this week: Walmart, Best Buy, and Target are all hosting competing sales events, simultaneously.
ZDNET has sorted the best Prime Day deals by category to help you cut through the noise and find the best last-chance discounts on tech and other items you'll want. We'll update this post frequently throughout the Prime Day shopping event.
Here are the best Prime Day sales from Amazon and other retailers that are still available. This list is updated frequently with the latest deals you can still buy.
These gadgets may not have been on your shopping list, but they sure are useful.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, at 3 a.m. EDT, and runs through Wednesday, July 12.
Since 2015, Amazon has held one Prime Day event per year, spanning two days in July. There have been only two exceptions: In 2020, Amazon delayed Prime Day to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2022, after the usual July sale event, Amazon added a second event in October called the Prime Early Access Sale. We don't yet know if Amazon will do another October event this year, but it's certainly possible.
Amazon is trying something new this Prime Day, offering some invite-only deals during the event. This means Prime members can request an invitation to score some of Prime Day's most highly anticipated deals that are expected to sell out, including the following:
Members who are selected will be notified during the day of sale with instructions on how to purchase the item at the set exclusive price. (Check out our instructions for how to sign up for invite-only Prime Day deals.)
Yes, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership to get access to Prime Day sales. Prime costs $14.99/month, or you can purchase an annual membership for $139 for a discount. For those who aren't members yet, you can always sign up for a 30-day free trial. (If you're a student, you may be eligible for a discounted Prime Student membership, which includes a 6-month free trial.) We've also found some other ways to try to get access to Prime Day sales here.
Amazon Prime Day will be available to customers in the following countries this year: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK.
Prime members in India will be able to shop on Prime Day later this summer.
ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices but also which ones are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.
We'll be checking for Amazon Prime Day deals often leading up to and during the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.
