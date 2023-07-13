'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon Prime Day is over, but you can still find great deals on laptops. Plus, other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Newegg are running similar sales events and discount programs. I've also included a few of the best-competing laptop and laptop accessory deals at the bottom of this list.
I've also included the best monitor and graphics cards deals to help you save big on everything you need for the ultimate gaming space or your home office. So take advantage of these laptop, monitor, and graphics card deals before they're gone altogether.
The Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED is an excellent creator laptop. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 8 5900HX CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also features a 15.6-inch touchscreen.
While technically a tablet, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a great option for on-the-go PC gamers. It features a 13.4-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics.
Lenovo might not be the first brand that comes to mind when you think of gaming laptops, but the IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a great budget-friendly option. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two-day event.
While sifting through Amazon's Prime Day deal offerings as well as deals from competitors like Best Buy and Newegg, I kept these criteria in mind:
My pick for the best laptop is the MacBook Pro M2. The updated CPU provides faster, more efficient processing as well as more power for rendering digital art or editing videos and photos. You can configure the MacBook Pro M2 with up to 96GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage. And on a full charge, you'll get up to 22 hours of use so you can go all day and night before you need to plug in.
