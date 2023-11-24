'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The best Black Friday Apple deals: Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks, and more
Shopping season is upon us, and what better a time to pick up a new Apple product at a discount? Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 bring major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more.
If you're hoping to get a head start on your Christmas shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for yourself, ZDNET has you covered. It's rare to find substantial discounts on Apple devices unless they are from legacy lines, but if you are in the market for a new iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, or more, ahead of Black Friday, it's still possible to find some deals worth your attention.
ZDNET has found the best Black Friday Apple deals you can buy right now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.
To browse the best deals across all categories including TVs, monitors, laptops, and more, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals so far, which includes live updates.
Best Black Friday Apple deals 2023
- Apple MacBook Air: $1,049 (save $250 at Amazon)
- Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro): $1599 (save $400 at B&H)
- Apple 16.2-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max Chip: $2399 (save $1100 at B&H)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 (GPS + Cellular): $739 (save $60) at Best Buy
- Apple 2023 Mac Mini (M2 chip): $499 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS, 41mm): $329 (save $70 at Walmart)
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Free (save $1,000 with trade in) at Verizon
- Apple iPhone 15 range: free with new lines at T-Mobile
- Apple AirPods Max: $450 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPhone 14: $5/month, no trade-in required at AT&T
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): $220 (save $59 at Amazon)
- Apple MacBook Air 15-inch laptop (M2 chip, 512GB SSD): $1449 (save $250 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad Pro, 11-inch (M2 chip, 256GB, Wi-Fi): $829 (save $70 at B&H)
- Apple iPad mini (A15 processor, 64GB): $400 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad, 2022 (10.9-inch, 64GB): $399 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Air (M1 chip, 10.9-inch, 64GB): $500 (save $100) at Amazon
- Apple iPad Mini (A15 chip, 8.3-inch, 256GB): $599 (save $50 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, M2 chip, 128GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $1199 (save $100) at Amazon
- Apple iPad Air (M1 chip, 10.9-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $800 (save $100 at Amazon)
- Apple AirPods with charging case (2nd Generation): $89 (save $40 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, latest model, Wi-Fi, 128GB): $1099 (save $60 at Best Buy)
- Apple iPad (9th Generation, 10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $230 (save $99 at Amazon)
Best Black Friday Apple accessory deals 2023
- Apple Magic Trackpad: $110 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Otterbox: 25% off iPhone cases
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $89 (save $40 at Amazon)
- Apple AirTag, 4 Pack: $80 (save $20) at Walmart
- Up to 50% off Apple chargers and accessories with device purchase at AT&T
- Apple 20W USB-C power adapter: $15 (save $4 at Walmart)
- Casetify: iPad cases up to 30% off
- Burga leather iPad cases: 25% off, various sizes available
- Apple Pencil (1st Generation): $73 (save $26 at Amazon)
- Apple Magic Keyboard for 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $299 (save $50 at Best Buy)
- Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad, iPad Air, and 10.5-inch iPad Pro: $115 (save $43 at Walmart)
- Current price: $1049
- Original price: $1300
Our favorite Apple deal over Black Friday week is for an Apple MacBook Air. At Amazon, you can save $250 on this 2023 model, which comes with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.
- Current price: $329
- Original price: $399
An Apple Watch deal during Black Friday is for the Apple Watch Series 9. This 41mm new model comes with GPS connectivity, up to 36 hours of battery life, and various finishes -- although, at the time of writing, some options are now sold out.
Over at Walmart, you can save $70 on the typical retail price, bringing the cost down to $329.
- Current price: $169
- Original price: $249
If you're in the market for a pair of 2nd-generation Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, we have a holiday deal for you. These earbuds are available for a $80 discount over at Walmart -- although don't expect stocks to remain for too long.
- Current price: $450
- Original price: $550
Best Buy is offering a $100 discount on a pair of Apple AirPods Max headphones during Black Friday. While expensive, these over-ear Apple headphones provide quality, wireless sound and are stylish, by anyone's standards.
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $999+
A top Apple deal at Verizon is for the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro. If you trade in an old device, you can potentially pick up the new handset for free, depending on your preferred storage option and the device you're exchanging.
Verizon will also give you up to $280 off an iPad and up to $120 off an Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), Apple Watch Series 8, or Apple Watch Ultra, although a new line will be required.
When is Black Friday 2023?
In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving.
This year Black Friday falls on November 24. And don't worry if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
