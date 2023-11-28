'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 38 best Cyber Monday Samsung deals still available: Galaxy S23, 8K QLED TV, and more
You don't have to be deeply invested in technology to know just how popular the Samsung brand is. Over the last several decades, the Korean tech giant has dominated several consumer markets, including mobile, kitchen appliances, home entertainment, and more. So, whenever the holiday shopping season comes around, one thing is for certain: You're guaranteed to find deals on various Samsung products, even after the Black Friday and Cyber Monday buzz.
While the two biggest shopping holidays have come and gone, and some of the best deals on Samsung products can still be found across major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and, of course, Samsung. Here's the roundup.
Best Cyber Monday Samsung deals still available
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $899 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,299 (save $500 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $156 (save $74 at Amazon)
- Samsung 50-inch Class TU690T Series 4K TV: $279 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 65-inch Class S95C Series OLED 4K TV: $2,400 (save $700 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 (4-pack): $76 (save $24 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm): $229 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Monitor: $499 (save $500 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $189 (save $160 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday Samsung TV deals still available
- Samsung 50-inch Class TU690T Series 4K TV: $279 (save $100 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 65-inch Class S95C Series OLED 4K TV: $2,399 (save $700 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 65-inch Class QN900C 8K TV: $3,299 (save $1,700 at Samsung)
- Samsung 65-inch Class QN800C 8K TV: $2,599 (save $900 at Samsung)
- Samsung 55-inch The Frame 4K TV: $978 (save $520 at Amazon)
- Samsung 65-inch Class QN90C 4K TV: $1,699 (save $1,100 at Samsung)
Best Cyber Monday Samsung phone deals still available
- Samsung Galaxy S23: $699 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: $799 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $899 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $799 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,299 (save $500 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $325 (save $125 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 + SmartTag 2: $269 (save $109 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday Samsung appliance deals still available
- Samsung 23 cu. ft. Counter Depth 4-Door Refrigerator: $1,799 (save $1,500 at Samsung)
- Samsung 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer: $898 (save $500 at Samsung)
- Samsung Smart Linear Dishwasher: $749 (save $550 at Samsung)
- Samsung Jet 60 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum: $199 (save $130 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum: $499 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Samsung 30-inch Double Wall Oven: $2,199 (save $2,400 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday Samsung computer deals still available
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Monitor: $499 (save $500 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Odssey G93SC 49-inch Monitor: $899 (save $500 at Samsung)
- Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Monitor: $1,799 (save $900 at Best Buy)
- Samsung T9 Portable SSD 4TB: $249 (save $190 at Amazon)
- Current price: $899
- Original price: $1,199
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best big phones you can buy in 2023. While the market of phablets is more bustling than ever, especially with Apple and Google offering Pro and Max models now, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is more feature-packed and feels more premium in the hand thanks to its blend of glass and aluminum. It also supports 8K video recording and has a built-in S Pen stylus for your creative needs.
You can still buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra for $899 after Cyber Monday, a $300 discount from retail, across major retailers. You'll save just as much on Samsung's website with an eligible trade-in.
Read the review: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Current price: $799
- Original price: $999
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series has always sold better than its Z Fold, likely because of its familiar form factor and more affordable price. While the latest Z Flip 5 doesn't transform into a pocketable tablet, it does open and close for one of the best one-handed experiences money can buy today.
Right now, the previously $1,000 foldable can be had for $800, an all-time low in price. You're getting 256GB of storage, a more durable design, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset capable of running graphics-intensive apps like video editors.
- Current price: $699
- Original price: $1,099
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is no longer the latest and greatest from the company, but it's still a fantastic flagship-level tablet, especially if you're looking to replace your laptop with one. ZDNET reviewed the Ultra model last year and praised it for its premium fit and finish, DeX mode capability, and brilliantly vivid display.
Right now, the previously $1,100 tablet can be had for just $700, an all-time low in price. You're getting a 14.6-inch display, an S Pen stylus, and a fantastic machine for all your media-consuming needs.
- Current price: $2,400
- Original price: $3,300
I tested the Samsung S95C TV just a few months ago and remarked about how far the company's OLED technology had come. Watching Avatar: The Way of Water on the TV was quite the spectacle, with the darker scenes, in particular, being rich in detail and contrast, and the brighter scenes being just as visually stimulating.
The 65-inch model, which is listed in this deal, was just the right size for my living room, but Samsung does offer the S95C in a smaller 55-inch frame if preferred.
- Current price: $579
- Original price: $749
The TU690T model is no flagship OLED from Samsung, but it's a great option for folks who want a big screen without the big price. Currently, Best Buy has the 4K LED TV on sale for $579 ($170 off), putting it in line with similar mid-range 75-inch panels from Hisense, LG, and TCL.
For the price, you're getting a Tizen-operated TV with useful smart features like Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2, and quick access to popular streaming services (Disney+, Max, Netflix, etc.). The TU690T also supports 4K upscaling for when you're watching content that isn't as high-resolution but want to experience it as if it was.
Also: The best TVs to buy
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
The official date for Cyber Monday 2023 is November 27, 2023, the Monday after Thanksgiving.
However, as has been the case the past few years, manufacturers are offering the best holiday discounts days in advance, and some of the best offers from Black Friday get carried over into Cyber Monday, too.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals still available?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
