The 35 best Cyber Monday Dell deals available now

If you're looking for a monitor to upgrade your work setup or a reliable laptop to work on the go, you can't go wrong with Dell, especially with these Cyber Monday deals.
Written by Maria Diaz, Staff Writer

Dell is one of the most reliable tech brands out there. From the Inspiron laptops to the FreeSync monitor, a Dell device is synonymous with durability and innovation. And as stores nationwide promote their Cyber Monda deals today, it's a great time to shop for new Dell tech.

Also: The best 140+ Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now from Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Walmart, and more

With Black Friday 2023 ending and shoppers looking to Cyber Monday to save money, many Dell products at different retailers are still heavily discounted. ZDNET will track these sales on Dell tech and update this list to round up the best discounts available as they appear.  

Best Cyber Monday 2023 Dell deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3511 laptop

Save $171
Dell Inspiron 15 3511 laptop
Dell/ZDNET
  • Current price: $359
  • Original price: $530

This 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron laptop is the perfect low-maintenance computer for everyday use. It has 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and an Intel Core i3 powering it. Its thin build ensures it slides easily into your bag for transport, and it features a lift hinge that raises it to an ergonomic angle, built for writers and students. 

View now at Amazon

Dell Business Inspiron 15 3530 laptop

Save $400
Dell Business Inspiron 15 3530 laptop
Dell/ZDNET
  • Current price: $869
  • Original price: $1,269

This 32% discount is for the latest generation Business Inspiron Dell laptop. Also, at 15.6 inches, this has an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. This laptop is made for the power user, complete with Wi-Fi 6 support and Windows 11 Pro. 

View now at Amazon

Dell D3100 Docking Station

Save $85
Dell D3100 Docking Station
Dell/ZDNET
  • Current price: $85
  • Original price: $170

This Dell docking station is a steal at only $85 and a great fit whether you're constantly on the go or want to expand your hybrid work productivity. It features two USB 2.0 Type A ports, three USB 3.0 ports, one headphone jack, one RJ-45 port, one DisplayPort, and two HDMI ports. The latter two make it possible for the D3100 to support a triple monitor setup. 

View now at Amazon

FreeSync Curved 32-inch gaming monitor

Save $110
FreeSync Curved 32-inch gaming monitor
Dell/ZDNET
  • Current price: $240
  • Original price: $350

This Black Friday deal is for the S3222DGM Curved FreeSync gaming monitor, available for only $240. It supports DisplayPort to enjoy the smoothest gaming experience this monitor can offer with a refresh rate up to 165Hz. At a curved 32 inches of 2560-by-1440-resolution of display area, you can enjoy an immersive experience with crisp details.

View now at Best Buy

Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop

Save $700
Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop
Dell/ZDNET
  • Current price: $2,100
  • Original price: $2,800

The Alienware Aurora R15 is a desktop computer built to meet the needs of the most high-maintenance gamers. With a robust Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage, this computer is anything but basic. These features guarantee quick access to any gamer's preferred games, productivity tools, applications, and favorite media, all backed by Windows 11 Home. 

View now at Amazon

Best Cyber Monday Dell laptop deals

Best Cyber Monday Dell desktop deals

Best Cyber Monday Dell monitor deals

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday happens each year on the Monday following Black Friday. This year, Cyber Monday is today, November 27.

When was Black Friday 2023?

Black Friday 2023 was on November 24, 2023. 

Black Friday is always the day after Thanksgiving, which was November 23 this year.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 


