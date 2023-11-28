'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 31 best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals still live
Robot vacuums have become more intelligent and more affordable -- especially when you can still take advantage of lingering Cyber Monday deals. The holiday season is a great time to either buy your first robot vacuum, upgrade your older model, or give one to someone you love, since we're seeing some of the biggest price drops of the year on models from iRobot, Roborock, Ecovacs, and more manufacturers. Whether you're looking for a robot vacuum, a robot vacuum and mop combo, or a robot mop, we have you covered this year.
Also: The best Cyber Monday deals: Live updates
Of course, deciding which robot vacuum best fits your needs can be tricky, but I've spent a lot of time going hands-on with all sorts of different robot vacuums. I've included a variety of price points to help you get everyone on your shopping list the robot vacuum they need. Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but these lingering deals are proving to be a great time to buy a robot vacuum.
Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals still available
- iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO Robot Vacuum + Braava Jet m6 bundle: $568 (save $332)
- Roomba Combo j9+: $1,000 (save $400)
- Roomba 694 $159 (save $116)
- Roborock S7 Max Ultra $950 (save $350)
- OKP K4 Robot Vacuum $96 (save $234)
- Dreametech D10s Plus $550 (save $50)
- Deebot T10 Omni $950 (save $250)
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra $1200 (save $400)
- Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV970 $329 (save $71)
- Roborock Q Revo $680 (save $220)
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni $700 (save $400)
- Roborock Q7 Max+ $500 (save $370)
- Roborock Q7 Max $330 (save $270)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus $400 (save $250)
- Roborock S8+ $800 (save $200)
- Bissell SpinWave $164 (save $235)
- Roborock S8 $600 (save $150)
- Roborock Q8 Max+ $600 (save $220)
- Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner $100 (save $90 with coupon)
- Roborock Q5+ $400 (save $300)
- Vactidy T6 $102 (save $20 with coupon)
- Roborock Q5 Pro+ $480 (save $220)
- iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ $349 (save $131)
- Roborock Q8 Max $450 (save $150)
- Roomba 694 $160 (save $115)
- iRobot Braava Jet m6 $300 (save $150)
Roborock Q5 $260 (save $170)
- Current price: $1,200
- Original price: $1,600
This holiday season, Roborock is offering steep discounts across several of their top robot vacuums and robot vacuum and mops. One of our favorites, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra is currently sitting at $1100, making this the perfect time to invest in a high-end machine. With 6,000Pa suction power, the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra will keep all of your flooring surfaces free of dirt, debris, and pet hair. Couple that with Roborock's VibraRise Mopping system and your floors will be easily vacuumed and mopped all in one go.
This robot's docking station is one that does all of the dirty work for you. Simply fill the clean water tank, empty the dirty water tank, and send your robot out with a few taps in the Roborock app and you won't have to lift a finger again. The Auto Mop Lifting technology ensures that none of your soft flooring surfaces, carpets and rugs alike, will get wet during the job.
Also: Roborock S8 Pro Ultra review: This 2-in-1 vacuum can do just about everything
- Current price: $1000
- Original price: $1400
iRobot's latest flagship, the Roomba Combo j9+ is sitting at $400 off this Cyber Monday, an absolute steal for a beautiful, intelligent, trustworthy machine. The Clean Base is sleek, fitting in with my home decor easily while acting as the robot's charging station that automatically empties the dust bin and refills the water tank during jobs. iRobot's signature retractable mop head intelligently raises and lowers depending on the flooring surface it encounters, never accidentally mopping my rugs or carpet.
iRobot OS is thoughtful and deliberate, using AI to recognize and avoid shoes, socks, pet waste, and even my Christmas tree. My favorite part, though, is how quiet the Clean Base is when it empties the dust bin. In fact, it's so quiet that I can run the Combo j9+ after my little one has gone to bed. Getting all of this technology for $400 off this Cyber Monday feels like quite the steal.
- Current price: $300
- Original price: $450
Okay, so I know this isn't a robot vacuum, but this is my all-time favorite robot mop and the deal is too sweet not to highlight. If you own a Roomba, this is the perfect companion for your robot vacuum. If not, no big deal because it's a brilliant standalone robot mop as well. The Braava Jet m6 sprays cleaning solution at every single pass it takes, really making sure that your floors are going to shine after it passes through. It sprays, scoots forward about 3 feet, backs up halfway, and then starts the process over again. It uses the same back and forth method you and I would use if we were running a hand mop.
If you own a Roomba, you can share your map with your Braava Jet m6 to make the mapping process easier. And you can even set the app to send your Roomba vacuum out and once it's finished, the mop will begin and do its job. I love pairing the two devices together for a seamless cleaning experience.
- Current price: $500
- Original price: $600
The Yeedi cube is on sale this holiday shopping season and at a fantastic price for everything you get. With 4,300Pa suction, a mop head that vibrates 2,500 times per minute, and 150 minutes of runtime, you will be impressed. You may be disappointed in the robot's lack of object avoidance, though. If you're someone who doesn't have kids leaving toys behind or simply keep your house much tidier than mine, you may not miss this feature. That's up for you to decide.
ZDNET's Maria Diaz says the Yeedi Cube is "a great fit for anyone looking for a midrange robot vacuum and mop with hands-free cleaning, especially if you don't have kids and want to come home to a clean house."
Review: Yeedi Cube
- Current price: $1045
- Original price: $1500
If you're looking to invest in a hands-free robot vacuum and mop this holiday season, the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni is already on sale. This is an incredible machine that auto-empties, self-cleans both the mop heads and the mop head cleaning station, auto-dries, and everything in between. With an industry-leading 8,000Pa suction and oscillating mop heads, your floors will shine.
We love that the mop heads can automatically raise 0.60 inches when the machine encounters a rug or carpet, keeping your soft flooring surfaces clean. More notably, the square-shaped design of the robot is sleek and slim, coming in at only 3.74 inches tall, meaning it can fit easily under your hard to reach surfaces. We love the Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni and know you will too, especially at this price.
Review: This square-shaped robot vacuum may be the future of cleaning, and it's got the AI features to prove it
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday is on Nov. 27 this year, and many of your favorite retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, are slicing their prices on products during the day of deals. While Cyber Monday technically takes place on Nov. 27, many big retailers run deals throughout the month. Amazon's deals, for example, begin on Nov. 17 through Nov. 27.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best robot vacuum?
The Roomba j7+ is far and away the smartest, most advanced robot vacuum on the market that I have tested. Its PrecisionVision navigation ensures that it's cleaning the rooms you want cleaned and gathering an accurate map of your home. The ability to add Cleaning zones for particularly dirty areas or Keep Out zones where you may not want the robot to go is an added bonus. Pet parents everywhere can agree that the P.O.O.P. guarantee will help them sleep easier at night, knowing their home will get vacuumed without smearing through any accidents. And of course, being a Roomba device, you know that the robots are always getting new software updates so your robot vacuum is always getting smarter.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
