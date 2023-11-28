'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 7 best Cyber Monday Roku deals: Last chance savings
Cyber Monday is over, but you can still find some of the best savings on Roku products we've seen all year. Roku is one of the biggest names in streaming these days, and these devices are perfect for shoppers new to streaming or veterans looking to upgrade their experience.
Whether you're looking for a new TV, an extra TV for the kids' room, a great streaming stick, or even a home security camera (yes, Roku makes those devices now), there's no shortage of last-chance Cyber Monday Roku deals. In fact, most of these prices are the lowest ever on these products, so don't miss out.
Best Cyber Monday Roku deals still live
- Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera: $18 (Save $9 at Walmart)
- Roku Ultra: $70 (Save $30 at Best Buy)
- Roku Express: $24 (Save $6 at Amazon)
- Roku Ultra 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision Streaming Device: $70 (save $30 at Best Buy)
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K: $30 (Save $20 at Best Buy)
- Roku Express 4K+: $25 (save $15 at Best Buy)
- Roku 43-inch 4K Smart RokuTV: $220 (save $20 at Best Buy)
- Roku 75-inch Class Plus Series QLED 4K Smart RokuTV: $800 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Current price: $70
- Original price: $100
The Roku Ultra is the company's top-of-the-line streaming box. It includes a rechargeable voice remote and a lost-remote finder.
- Current price: $18.00
- Original price: $26.88
It can be easy to forget, but Roku has a line of home security devices in addition to television products. And for Cyber Monday, the wired indoor security cameras are only $18. That's just $8.88 off the normal price, which isn't necessarily a screaming hot deal, but if you need multiple cameras, that savings can add up quick.
One of the biggest advantages of Roku's streaming ecosystem is that it's incredibly easy to set up and use, making it a fantastic option for beginners. The Roku streaming stick has an easy-to-use interface to help you navigate all of the streaming service apps on your TV.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
For 2023, Cyber Monday falls on November 26.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
