The 7 best Cyber Monday Roku deals: Last chance savings

Whether you're new to streaming or looking to upgrade your current setup, Roku devices are perfect -- and many are at all-time low prices in these Cyber Monday deals that are still live.
Written by Artie Beaty, Contributing Writer

Cyber Monday is over, but you can still find some of the best savings on Roku products we've seen all year. Roku is one of the biggest names in streaming these days, and these devices are perfect for shoppers new to streaming or veterans looking to upgrade their experience. 

Also: The best Cyber Monday deals still live: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, more 

Whether you're looking for a new TV, an extra TV for the kids' room, a great streaming stick, or even a home security camera (yes, Roku makes those devices now), there's no shortage of last-chance Cyber Monday Roku deals. In fact, most of these prices are the lowest ever on these products, so don't miss out.

Best Cyber Monday Roku deals still live

Roku Ultra

Save $30
Roku Ultra
Sherin Shibu
  • Current price: $70
  • Original price: $100

The Roku Ultra is the company's top-of-the-line streaming box. It includes a rechargeable voice remote and a lost-remote finder.

View now at Best Buy

Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera

Save $9
Roku Smart Home Indoor Camera SE (2-pack)
Roku/ZDNET
  • Current price: $18.00
  • Original price: $26.88

It can be easy to forget, but Roku has a line of home security devices in addition to television products. And for Cyber Monday, the wired indoor security cameras are only $18. That's just $8.88 off the normal price, which isn't necessarily a screaming hot deal, but if you need multiple cameras, that savings can add up quick. 

View now at Walmart

Roku Streaming Stick

Save $20
Roku Streaming Stick 4K remote control
Maria Diaz | ZDNET

One of the biggest advantages of Roku's streaming ecosystem is that it's incredibly easy to set up and use, making it a fantastic option for beginners. The Roku streaming stick has an easy-to-use interface to help you navigate all of the streaming service apps on your TV.

View now at RokuView now at WalmartView now at Best Buy

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

For 2023, Cyber Monday falls on November 26.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

