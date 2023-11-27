'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 60 best Cyber Monday gaming deals: Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox, and more
Black Friday has come and gone, and Cyber Monday has arrived. If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, console, or some new bundles, this is the best time to buy them. We've done the work of finding the best Cyber Monday gaming deals for you.
Also: The best Cyber Monday deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more
In this list, you'll find a collection of the best gaming deals from major brands such as Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft, and more. We've rounded up the best console bundle deals as well as multiple must-have games. We've also recommended some peripherals, because a gaming setup can be made even better with the right set of accessories accompanying them.
Here are the best ongoing Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming deals that we've found so far.
Best Cyber Monday gaming deals
- PlayStation 5 -- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle for $499 (save $60)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Bundle for $349
- Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $299 (save $68)
- Xbox Series X -- Diablo IV Bundle for $439 (save $120)
- PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller for $49 (save $26)
- Steam Deck - 512GB LCD for $549 (save $100)
- Assassin's Creed Mirage Standard Edition for the Xbox Series X for $40 (save $10)
- Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $99 (save $80)
- MSI Codex R Gaming Desktop: $799 (save $200)
- Arcade1Up X-Men cabinet for $450 (save $300)
- Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat head-to-head arcade machine for $285 (save $415)
Best Cyber Monday PlayStation 5 deals
- Just Dance 2024: $30 (save $30)
- Diablo IV Standard Edition: $50 (save $20)
- Dead Island 2 Day 1 Edition: $35 (save $35)
- God of War Ragnarok Standard Edition: $35 (save $35)
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Standard Edition: $35 (save $35)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Standard Edition: $40 (save $30)
- Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales: $20 (save $30)
- Dead Space Standard Edition: $35 (save $35)
Best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X|S deals
- UFC 5 Standard Edition: $40 (save $30)
- Lego 2K Drive: $35 (save $35)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge: $25 (save $10)
- Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1: $40 (save $20)
- Halo Infinite Standard Edition, digital code: $15 (save $45)
- Redfall Standard Edition: $10 (save $60)
- Forza Horizon 5: $30 (save $30)
- Starfield Standard Edition: $55 (save $15)
- It Takes Two: $11 (save $29)
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Next-Level Edition: $16 (save $54)
- Marvel Midnight Suns Legendary Edition: $27 (save $73)
- The Quarry Standard Edition: $16 (save $54)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Standard Edition: $18 (save $42)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard Standard Edition: $22 (save $38)
Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals
- Sonic Superstars: $35 (save $25)
- PowerA wireless GameCube style controller: $43 (save $17)
- Sonic Origins Plus: $20 (save $20)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged: $35 (save $15)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Ecto Edition: $20 (save $10)
- Persona 5 Royal: $25 (save $35)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time: $20 (save $20)
- Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection: $15 (save $25)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: $15 (save $25)
Best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals
- Meta Quest 2 128GB: $249 (save $50)
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU: $289 (save $281)
- Alienware Aurora R15 Intel Edition: $2100 (save $700)
- Corsair HS65 Surround: $40 (save $30)
- Corsair K100 RGB mechanical keyboard: $160 (save $90)
- Asus Phoenix Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050: $210 (save $90)
- SteelSeries Apex 5 hybrid mechanical keyboard: $64 (save $36)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 mechanical keyboard: $93 (save $67)
- HyperX QuadCast S: $103 (save $57)
- Asus TUF H3 wireless headset: $50 (save $50)
- God of War 2018: $27 (save $23)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: $12 (save $38)
- Red Dead Redemption 2: $19 (save $41)
Best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals
- Samsung Odyssey CRG 49-inch curved monitor: $800 (save $400)
- Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch curved monitor: $500 (save $300)
- LG 24-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor: $109 (save $70)
- Current price: $499
- Original price: $559
Sony has cut the price of its latest slim PlayStation 5 model for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Under the hood, it performs just as well as the original model so gamers can still enjoy the same high performance the device is known for.
Additionally, the company is throwing in a free copy of the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and a DualSense controller with the bundle.
- Current price: $439
- Original price: $559
Similar to Sony, Microsoft is also bundling its latest console, the Xbox Series X, with another popular title Diablo IV. The Xbox Series X offers top-quality performance thanks to its 12 teraflop processor and 1TB of storage which is very useful as many games nowadays have huge file sizes.
Besides the game, this bundle also comes with an Xbox Wireless Controller and a HDMI cable for connecting the hardware to a TV or monitor.
- Current price: $299
- Original price: $367
Nintendo is offering a Switch, a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a free three-month membership to its Nintendo Switch Online service for the same price as the console by itself. If you were to buy these items separately, you'd have to pay well $350 for the same deal.
Nintendo Switch Online, if you're not aware, allows you to take your racing skills online and play against other people from around the world; plus, it gives you access to over 100 classic games such as Super Mario Bros 3.
- Current price: $549
- Original price: $649
Valve and Amazon recently slashed the price tag of the original model Steam Deck by a full $100, effectively turning the device into a solid PC in terms of value. We recommend buying the model sporting 512GB of storage, but if you want to save even more money, the company is offering the 256GB and 64GB Steam Deck for $399 and $349, respectively.
I should mention the company is selling Steam Decks with an OLED screen for better-looking games; however, you will be paying significantly more for one of those.
- Current price: $49
- Original price: $75
Sony's DualSense is one of the best controllers out there on the market, in my opinion, thanks to its multitude of features and comfortable design. Plus, they can connect to different types of hardware, like smartphones and PCs, via Bluetooth connection.
Amazon's sale offers a variety of colors to choose from, including the standard white as well as Nova Pink and Starlight Blue.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Monday, Nov. 27 this year -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. It's a sales event where you see many stores and online retailers offer significant discounts for multiple products. It's typically marked with people flooding platforms like Amazon to get that coveted gadget as a Christmas gift or for themselves. Along with Black Friday, Cyber Monday is an event many companies engage in. You can expert discounts across tech and gaming products, and more.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing – in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter
What is the best gaming console?
ZDNET's top pick of the best gaming console is the PlayStation 5 due to its "lighting-fast loading speeds", a wide selection of games, and the wonderfully comfortable DualSense controller. It was highly sought after at launch to the point where it was frequently and famously out of stock at retailers.
It currently comes in three forms. There is a digital download-only version and one with a disc drive for games. Recently, Sony released a slightly slimmer model which the company states is 18 percent lighter than the digital PS5.
Where can I find the best Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
