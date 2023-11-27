/>
The 60 best Cyber Monday gaming deals: Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox, and more

Cyber Monday brings some of the best gaming deals of the year from Sony, Nintendo, and more. Read on to find out where to find discounted gifts for the gamer in your life (or yourself).
Written by Cesar Cadenas, Contributing Writer
Reviewed by Nina Raemont

Black Friday has come and gone, and Cyber Monday has arrived. If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor, console, or some new bundles, this is the best time to buy them. We've done the work of finding the best Cyber Monday gaming deals for you.

Also: The best Cyber Monday deals: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and more 

In this list, you'll find a collection of the best gaming deals from major brands such as Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft, and more. We've rounded up the best console bundle deals as well as multiple must-have games. We've also recommended some peripherals, because a gaming setup can be made even better with the right set of accessories accompanying them.

Here are the best ongoing Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming deals that we've found so far.

Best Cyber Monday gaming deals

Best Cyber Monday PlayStation 5 deals

Best Cyber Monday Xbox Series X|S deals

Best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals

Best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals

Best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

PlayStation 5 Console - Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle (slim)

Save $60
ps5-spider-man-2-bundle-playstation
CNET
  • Current price: $499
  • Original price: $559

Sony has cut the price of its latest slim PlayStation 5 model for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Under the hood, it performs just as well as the original model so gamers can still enjoy the same high performance the device is known for. 

Additionally, the company is throwing in a free copy of the critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and a DualSense controller with the bundle.

View now at Amazon

Xbox Series X: Diablo IV Bundle

Save $120
xbox-series-x
Walmart
  • Current price: $439
  • Original price: $559

Similar to Sony, Microsoft is also bundling its latest console, the Xbox Series X, with another popular title Diablo IV. The Xbox Series X offers top-quality performance thanks to its 12 teraflop processor and 1TB of storage which is very useful as many games nowadays have huge file sizes.

Besides the game, this bundle also comes with an Xbox Wireless Controller and a HDMI cable for connecting the hardware to a TV or monitor.

View now at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle

Save $68
Nintendo Switch
Nintendo
  • Current price: $299
  • Original price: $367

Nintendo is offering a Switch, a download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a free three-month membership to its Nintendo Switch Online service for the same price as the console by itself. If you were to buy these items separately, you'd have to pay well $350 for the same deal.

Nintendo Switch Online, if you're not aware, allows you to take your racing skills online and play against other people from around the world; plus, it gives you access to over 100 classic games such as Super Mario Bros 3.

View now at Amazon

Steam Deck 512GB LCD

Save $100
valve-steam-deck
Jason Cipriani/ZDNET
  • Current price: $549
  • Original price: $649

Valve and Amazon recently slashed the price tag of the original model Steam Deck by a full $100, effectively turning the device into a solid PC in terms of value. We recommend buying the model sporting 512GB of storage, but if you want to save even more money, the company is offering the 256GB and 64GB Steam Deck for $399 and $349, respectively.

I should mention the company is selling Steam Decks with an OLED screen for better-looking games; however, you will be paying significantly more for one of those.

View now at Valve

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller

Save $26
playstation-dualsense-controller
PlayStation
  • Current price: $49
  • Original price: $75

Sony's DualSense is one of the best controllers out there on the market, in my opinion, thanks to its multitude of features and comfortable design. Plus, they can connect to different types of hardware, like smartphones and PCs, via Bluetooth connection. 

Amazon's sale offers a variety of colors to choose from, including the standard white as well as Nova Pink and Starlight Blue.

View now at Amazon

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Monday, Nov. 27 this year -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. It's a sales event where you see many stores and online retailers offer significant discounts for multiple products. It's typically marked with people flooding platforms like Amazon to get that coveted gadget as a Christmas gift or for themselves. Along with Black Friday, Cyber Monday is an event many companies engage in. You can expert discounts across tech and gaming products, and more.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing – in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter

What is the best gaming console?

ZDNET's top pick of the best gaming console is the PlayStation 5 due to its "lighting-fast loading speeds", a wide selection of games, and the wonderfully comfortable DualSense controller. It was highly sought after at launch to the point where it was frequently and famously out of stock at retailers.

It currently comes in three forms. There is a digital download-only version and one with a disc drive for games. Recently, Sony released a slightly slimmer model which the company states is 18 percent lighter than the digital PS5.

