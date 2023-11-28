/>
The 100 best Walmart Cyber Monday deals: Last chance to save

ZDNET's experts filtered out the best Cyber Monday deals still live. Find sales on Apple products, robot vacuums, TVs, headphones, household tech, and more.
Written by Gabriela Pérez Jordán, Associate Editor

Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, and plenty of deals are still live at Walmart -- and the retail giant has some of the best sales we've seen all season. Coveted items such as Apple Watches, robot vacuums, XboxexSamsung TVsBose headphones and more are seeing major price drops. Walmart+ members got a three-hour head start on Cyber Monday deals, plus free shipping with no order minimum. 

ZDNET's expert reviewers have rounded up the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals still available, but make sure you check back again because these deals won't last long.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals still live: Expert top 15 picks

  1. Apple Watch SE: $179 (save $70)
  2. Bose QuietComfort Ultra: $379 (save $50)
  3. Apple AirTag 4-Pack: $87 (save $12)
  4. 23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle DNA Test: $139 (save $160)
  5. 20000mAh Portable Solar Power Bank: $26 (save $24)
  6. Nbd Digital Camera: $118 (save $181)
  7. Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum And Mop: $500 (save $100)
  8. Moosoo Cordless Vacuum: $85 (save $65)
  9. JBL Boombox 3 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker: $350 (save $90)
  10. Bose SoundLink Waterproof Speaker: $119 (save $30)
  11. Samsung 55-inch QN90C TV: $1,398 (save $601)
  12. Xbox Series S + Xbox Wireless Controller Robot White + 3 Month Game Pass: $290 (save $80)
  13. Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop: $188 (save $262)
  14. Sony 75" BRAVIA XR X90K Smart Google TV: $898 (save $600)
  15. Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle: $439 (save $121)

Best Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals still live

TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Fire TV
TCL/ZDNET

Best Walmart Cyber Monday tablets deals still live

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB
Apple

Best Walmart Cyber Monday headphone deals still live

studiobudsfinit.jpg
Amazon/ZDNET

Best Walmart Cyber Monday electronic deals still live

Roku Streambar

Best Walmart Cyber Monday gaming deals still live

xbox-series-x

Grab an Xbox Series X for $449 at Walmart during Black Friday sales.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday home essentials deals still live

Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Cam against a green background
Amazon/ZDNET

Best Walmart Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals still live

Roomba j9+ on a yellow background
Roomba/ZDNET

Best Walmart Cyber Monday laptop deals still live

hp-14-inch-laptop
HP/ZDNET

More Walmart Cyber Monday deals still available

Sony WH-1000XM5

Save $63
wh1000xm5-black-product.jpg
Matthew Miller/ZDNET
  • Current price: $337
  • Original price: $400

When it comes to the best headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones take the throne as our top pick. These over-ear headphones offer crisp sound, market-leading ANC, and an impressive 30-hour battery life. 

ZDNET's Matthew Miller tested the pair while traveling, commuting, working, or even relaxing and rated the headphones a rare 5/5, highlighting their "outstanding microphone quality." His only critiques for the pair were that the 360 Realty Audio feature requires a compatible music service and that the headphones fall on the pricier side. Luckily, ahead of the holiday season, these headphones are on sale at Walmart for $63 less, making them the perfect headphone investment for you or a loved one. 

View now at Walmart

Apple AirTag - 4 Pack

Save $12
Apple AirTag in hand
Sean Jackson/CNET
  • Current price: $87
  • Original price: $99

Apple AirTags are my go-to tracking device for surviving everyday life. Time and time again, they have saved me from daily annoyances such as losing my wallet, forgetting my keys, or even tracking my lost luggage. 

While I would spend $100 on a four-pack in a heartbeat due to the countless times I've had to rely on my tags. Walmart has made it even more enticing to get AirTags for just $87. These tiny but mighty devices just make life so much easier and have endless possibilities of use -- including tracking your child's favorite toy, finding a parking spot, or even tracking your pet's whereabouts. 

View now at Walmart

Yeedi Cube Robot Vacuum And Mop

Save $100
Yeedi Cube
Maria Diaz/ZDNET
  • Current price: $500
  • Original price: $600

If you have limited time to keep your home clean and tidy, robot vacuums are the best investment to optimize your day-to-day cleaning. As the holiday season approaches, you can find great deals on top-performing robot vacuums, such as this $500 Yeedi Cube Walmart deal. 

The Yeedi Cube is both a robot vacuum with a 4,300Pa suction and a vibrating mop that cleans at 2,500 times per minute. ZDNET's Maria Diaz tested the Yeedi Cube and says it is ideal for people who don't have kids since its AI-powered object avoidance is not the best job at avoiding toys. Instead, she believes it is "a great fit for anyone looking for a midrange robot vacuum and mop with hands-free cleaning." 

View now at Walmart

Samsung QN90C TV

Save $601
Samsung QN90C TV
Samsung/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1,398
  • Original price: $1,999

If you are shopping for a TV this holiday season or simply interested in the latest top-performing TV offerings, the Samsung QN90C TV is a great selection currently on sale at Walmart. ZDNET's pick for best TV overall offers an updated Neo QLED panel, integrated speakers, and 120Hz refresh rates at 4K resolution. 

TV expert, Artie Beaty, tested the 2023 Neo QLED TV and praised its "color-accurate pictures and immersive sound" as well as its gaming features. He notes the TV has a few minor annoyances, including wobbliness and a difficult installation process. However, he notes the picture quality and top gaming characteristics make up for the minor strains.

View now at Walmart

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, the highly anticipated holiday shopping sales event known as Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 27, 2023, the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What are the best Walmart deals?

Walmart is known for its incredible deals and offerings and sells a wide variety of products -- including some of our favorite tech products such as laptops, tablets, TVs, headphones, wearables, and more. In fact, the company prides itself and claims that 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store.
This holiday shopping season, some of our favorite deals are for the Sony WH-1000XM5, (our top pick for best headphones) and the Samsung QN90C TV (our top pick for the best TVs you can buy). 

