The 30+ best Cyber Monday storage and SSD deals
Don't worry if you missed out on all of the Black Friday sales: retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have plenty of markdowns and discounts across their sites for Cyber Monday to help you find the best deals for everything on your holiday shopping list.
Whether you're looking for a new SSD as a gift for someone on your list, or want to upgrade your current storage, I've scoured the web to find the best Cyber Monday deals on SSDs and other storage solutions. This means that you can save hundreds on HDDs, SSDs, and flash drives from brands like Samsung, Seagate, and SanDisk. Read on to find the best SSD and storage deals I've found for Cyber Monday.
Also: Best Cyber Monday deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more
Best Cyber Monday storage and SSD deals still available
- Kingston Fury Renegade 4TB SSD for $381 (save $253 at Amazon)
- SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 4TB SSD for $250 (save $350 at Amazon)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB SSD for $165 (save $295 at Best Buy)
- Seagate Exos X20 20TB 7200RPM HDD for $310 (save $390 at Newegg)
- SanDisk Pro G40 2TB: $250 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- WD Red 4TB 3D NAND SATA III SSD: $280 (save $300 at Amazon)
- SanDisk Ultra Fit 256GB flash drive: $19.50 (save $60.50 at B&H Photo)
Best Cyber Monday storage and SSD deals still available at Amazon
- Corsair Survivor Stealth 256GB flash drive: $55 (save $29)
- Samsung T9 2TB portable SSD: $150 (save $90)
- Crucial X9 Pro 4TB portable SSD: $183 (save $70)
- SanDisk iXpand 256GB USB-C/lightning flash drive: $50 (save $40)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 1TB SSD flash drive: $130 (save $150)
- WD Red 22TB 7200RPM HDD: $419 (save $181)
- SanDisk 256GB microSDXC for Nintendo Switch: $25 (save $25)
Best Cyber Monday storage and SSD deals still available at Best Buy
- WD My Passport 2TB: $110 (save $170)
- WD My Cloud Home Duo 12TB personal cloud: $380 (save $170)
- SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB: $155 (save $140)
- WD Black D10 Game Drive for Xbox 12TB: $290 (save $105)
- SanDisk 2TB portable SSD: $115 (save $1025)
- Samsung T9 4TB portable SSD: $250 (save $190)
- PNY Duo Link 128GB iOS flash drive: $38 (save $42)
Best Cyber Monday storage and SSD deals still available at B&H Photo
- SanDisk Pro G40 4TB SSD: $400 (save $400)
- SanDisk Extreme 4TB portable SSD: $200 (save $600)
- SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD 4TB: $250 (save $350)
- WD Black SN850X 4TB SSD: $290 (save $410)
- Seagate FireCuda 530 4TB SSD: $380 (save $220)
- WD Black P50 Game Drive 4TB: $430 (save $320)
- SanDisk Pro Blade Transport 2TB: $220 (save $140)
- WD Black D30 Game Drive 2TB: $150 (save $160)
- WD Blue SN570 2TB SSD: $110 (save $170)
- Kingston 2280 4TB SSD: $220 (save $100)
- Crucial T500 1TB SSD: $65 (save $65)
- PNY CS3140 1TB SSD: $100 (save $140)
- Current price: $386
- Regular price: $635
The Kingston Fury Renegade is a 4TB M.2 SSD that can be used on your desktop, laptop, or even your PlayStation 5 as an upgrade or supplement to your existing storage. You'll get read and write speeds up to 7300MB/s for ultra-fast file transfers as well as faster access to your most-used files and programs. You can also purchase a heatsink module to help disperse excess waste heat and allow your new SSD to operate at optimal temperatures more consistently.
- Current price: $250
- Regular price: $600
SanDisk is one of the most well-known names in computer storage, and you can save almost $400 on SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 4TB SSD at Amazon. Not only will you get tons of storage space for files, programs, photos, and more, you'll also get read and write speeds up to 560 and 530MB/s, respectively. It also uses 3D NAND technology to help improve power efficiency as well as to extend the life of your SSD. And with a 5-year warranty, you and your data will be protected against drive damage.
- Current price: $165
- Regular price: $460
The Seagate Firecuda 530 is a great gaming SSD for laptops and desktops, and you can save almost $300 on the 2TB model at Best Buy. The M.2 form factor gives you an ultra-slim profile that's perfect for gaming laptops or microATX desktops, while the heatsink helps dissipate waste heat and keeps your SSD running at optimal temperatures. It's also compatible with the PlayStation 5.
- Current price: $270
- Regular price: $700
The Seagate Exos X20 is a traditional hard-disk drive, and while it may not have all the bells and whistles as its SSD counterparts, you can save over $400 on the 20TB model at Newegg. The Exos X20 features speeds up to 7200RPM as well as up to 285MB/s read and write speeds. A desktop controller app allows you to set custom power options for better efficiency or performance, while the helium-sealed side welds on the chassis provide strength and resistance against shocks and drops as well as leak protection.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday 2023 falls on Monday, Nov. 27 this year -- the Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday in the US. It's a great time to find deals across different categories, including TVs, laptops, tablets, Apple products, and more.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best SSD?
My pick for the best SSD is the WD My Passport for its affordability, even at higher capacities, 256-bit AES encryption, compatibility with both Windows and macOS devices, and variety of capacities. It also features a drop and shock resistant chassis to help prevent data loss and corruption due to accidents. You can even set up a password to access the drive itself or specific folders and files to help prevent unauthorized use of your SSD.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals right now?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
