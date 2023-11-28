/>
Why you can trust ZDNET

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

The best last minute Cyber Monday iPad deals

Score last-minute discounts on popular iPad models and accessories during Cyber Monday, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad Mini, as well as the Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and more.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer

Cyber Monday is over, but you can find last-chance deals from retailers like AmazonBest BuyWalmart, and more, with substantial discounts on all kinds of products, like Apple's iPads. 

If you're hoping to get a head start on your holiday shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for yourself, ZDNET has you covered. Apple rarely offers heavy discounts on its products, including the popular iPad lineup, but there are a few big iPad sales worth your attention. 

ZDNET has found the best last-minute Cyber Monday deals on Apple iPads you can buy now.

Best Cyber Monday iPad deals still available 

Best Cyber Monday iPad accessory deals

Best Cyber Monday deals on iPad cases 

Apple iPad Pro

Save $70
Apple 2021 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 2TB
Apple
  • Current price: $829
  • Original price: $899

We've found an iPad Pro on sale with a discount. Available at B&H, you can save $70 on a model equipped with an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, an M2 processor, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 256GB SSD storage.

View now at B&H Photo

Apple iPad, 9th Generation

Save $80
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi
Apple
  • Current price: $249
  • Original price: $329

If you're looking for a very affordable iPad model, you can pick up a 9th generation iPad for only $249 at Walmart. This iPad is equipped with an A13 chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

View now at Walmart

When is Cyber Monday?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

What's the best iPad?

ZDNET editors have gone hands-on with every iPad model, and named the latest iPad Pro (2022) the best iPad overall, thanks to its M2 processor and fast performance.

What's the best iPad for kids?

If you're looking to buy an iPad as a holiday gift for the child in your life, we'd recommend the latest iPad Air (5th gen., 2022). It's lightweight, but still packs in great performance for the lower price tag. You can find iPad Air models on sale for Cyber Monday in our list above.

