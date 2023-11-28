'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The best last minute Cyber Monday iPad deals
Cyber Monday is over, but you can find last-chance deals from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on all kinds of products, like Apple's iPads.
Also: The best Cyber Monday deals: Live updates
If you're hoping to get a head start on your holiday shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for yourself, ZDNET has you covered. Apple rarely offers heavy discounts on its products, including the popular iPad lineup, but there are a few big iPad sales worth your attention.
ZDNET has found the best last-minute Cyber Monday deals on Apple iPads you can buy now.
Best Cyber Monday iPad deals still available
- Apple iPad Pro (Wi-Fi, 256GB): $829 (save $70 at B&H Photo)
- Apple 2021 iPad (10.2-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi): $249 (save $80 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Air (5th Generation, M1 chip, 10.9-inch): $679 (save $70 at Amazon)
- Apple iPad Air (M1 chip, 10.9-inch, 256GB, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $839 (save $60 at Amazon)
- Apple 2022 iPad (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB): $399 (save $50 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Air 3 (10.5-inch, 64GB, Wi-Fi, open box): $239 (save $60 at Walmart)
- Apple iPad Mini (A15 chip, 8.3-inch, 256GB): $550 (save $99 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday iPad accessory deals
- Apple Smart Keyboard 10.5-inch (renewed): $99 (save $40 at Newegg)
- Apple Pencil (1st Generation): $79 (save $20 at Amazon)
- Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $90 (save $30 at Amazon)
- Apple 20W USB-C power adapter: $15 (save $4 at Walmart)
Best Cyber Monday deals on iPad cases
- Casetify: iPad cases up to 30% off
- Burga leather iPad cases: 25% off, various sizes available
- Logitech Slim Folio Keyboard Folio for Apple iPad: $89 (save $11 at Best Buy)
- C Inverter iPad case, detachable keyboard: $26 (save $5 at Walmart)
- Current price: $829
- Original price: $899
We've found an iPad Pro on sale with a discount. Available at B&H, you can save $70 on a model equipped with an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, an M2 processor, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 256GB SSD storage.
- Current price: $249
- Original price: $329
If you're looking for a very affordable iPad model, you can pick up a 9th generation iPad for only $249 at Walmart. This iPad is equipped with an A13 chip, a 10.2-inch Retina display, 64GB SSD storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.
When is Cyber Monday?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What's the best iPad?
ZDNET editors have gone hands-on with every iPad model, and named the latest iPad Pro (2022) the best iPad overall, thanks to its M2 processor and fast performance.
What's the best iPad for kids?
If you're looking to buy an iPad as a holiday gift for the child in your life, we'd recommend the latest iPad Air (5th gen., 2022). It's lightweight, but still packs in great performance for the lower price tag. You can find iPad Air models on sale for Cyber Monday in our list above.
What are the best Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching for Cyber Monday deals across sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Here are the top deals by category we've found so far.
- Best Cyber Monday deals
- Best Cyber Monday deals under $25
- Best Cyber Monday deals under $100
- Best Cyber Monday phone deals
- Best Cyber Monday laptop deals
- Best Cyber Monday tablet deals
- Best Cyber Monday TV deals
- Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
- Best Cyber Monday headphones deals
- Best Cyber Monday monitor deals
- Best Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals
- Best Cyber Monday VPN deals
- Best Cyber Monday gaming deals
- Best Cyber Monday gaming desktop deals
- Best Cyber Monday Roku deals
- Best Cyber Monday Amazon deals
- Best Cyber Monday Apple deals
- Best Cyber Monday Walmart deals
- Best Cyber Monday Samsung deals
- Best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals
- Best Cyber Monday Dell deals
- Best Cyber Monday HP deals
- Best Cyber Monday Verizon deals
- Best Cyber Monday Sam's Club deals
- Best Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
- Best Cyber Monday AirPods deals
- Best Cyber Monday iPad deals
- Best Cyber Monday security camera deals
- Best Cyber Monday storage and SSD deals
- Best Cyber Monday Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Cyber Monday Kindle deals
- Best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals
- Best Cyber Monday streaming deals