The 48 best Cyber Monday phone deals still available: iPhone, Google Pixel, Samsung, and more
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are done and dusted. But if you happen to be in the market for a new smartphone, there's still a deal or two to be had. Whether you're shopping for a new iPhone, Google Pixel, or foldable from Samsung and OnePlus, I've listed the best promotions that are still running even after the Thanksgiving sales events.
Also: The best Cyber Monday deals still available
See below for the best Cyber Monday phone deals you can still take advantage of, including top offers from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and, of course, traditional carrier stores. A bit of digging uncovered some free iPhone deals, too.
Best Cyber Monday phone deals still available
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $325 (save $125 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $900 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $1,299 (save $500 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel 8: $350 (save $350 at Spectrum)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: $399 (save $600 at Spectrum)
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Free (save $1,000 at AT&T)
- Apple iPhone 15: Free (save $800 at Verizon)
- Motorola Razr: $500 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Motorola Razr Plus: $700 (save $300 at Amazon)
- OnePlus Open: $1,499 (save $200 at OnePlus)
- OnePlus 11 for $630 (save $170 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals still available
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Free (save $1,000 at AT&T)
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: $200 (save $1,000 at AT&T)
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: Free (save $1,199 at Amazon)
- Apple iPhone 15: Free (save $800 at Verizon)
- Apple iPhone 14 Pro (restored): $729 (save $170 at Walmart)
- Apple iPhone 13 (refurbished): $449 (save $130 at Walmart)
Best Cyber Monday Samsung phone deals still available
- Samsung Galaxy S23: $699 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: $799 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $900 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: $449 (save $150 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $799 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,299 (save $500 at Amazon)
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: $325 (save $125 at Best Buy)
Best Cyber Monday Google phone deals still available
- Google Pixel 8: $350 (save $350 at Spectrum)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: $399 (save $600 at Spectrum)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro (renewed): $430 (save $220 at Amazon)
Best Cyber Monday Motorola phone deals still available
- Motorola Razr Plus: $699 (save $300 at Amazon)
- Motorola Razr: $499 (save $200 at Motorola)
- Motorola Think Phone: $530 (save $170 at Amazon)
- Motorola Edge+ 2023: $599 (save $200 at Amazon)
- Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G: $249 (save $150 at Amazon)
Cyber Monday deals on refurbished phones still available
- Apple 13 (Renewed): $484 (save $109 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel 7 Pro (renewed): $430 (save $220 at Amazon)
- Google Pixel 7 Refurbished: $300 (save $299 at Best Buy)
Cyber Monday deals on foldable phones still available
- OnePlus Open: $1,499 (save $200 at OnePlus)
- Motorola Razr+: $700 (save $300 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: $800 (save $200 at Best Buy)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (Verizon): $41.66/mo (save $8.33/mo at Best Buy)
Cyber Monday Verizon phone deals still available
- Samsung Galaxy S23+: Trade in and save $1,000
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Save $1,000 with a trade-in
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: Trade-in and save $1,000
- Current price: $399
- Original price: $999
One of the best flagship phones today, the Google Pixel 8 Pro shines this year with an improved camera system that's capable of capturing low-light HDR videos, an abundance of generative AI features thanks to its Tensor G3 chip, and battery life that lasts.
Right now, you can snag one at Spectrum for a whopping $600 off, bringing the Google flagship down to just $399. You'll have to be a Spectrum Internet user and enroll in a 36-month installment plan for eligibility, but if you meet those requirements, this may be the best Pixel deal all season.
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro: This phone sold me on an AI-powered future
- Current price: $1,499
- Original price: $1,699
Foldable phones have taken off in 2023, and one of the fresher options, the OnePlus Open, is on sale for a record-low price of $1,499 when you trade in any phone in any condition. That's a $200 discount on what is one of the top phone-to-tablet devices on the market and puts it in arms reach of premium flagship handsets.
Two color options are on sale -- Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk -- and you'll get 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage no matter which one you choose.
Review: OnePlus Open
- Current price: $449
- Original price: $599
I found it difficult to recommend the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE at its original price of $599, but during Cyber Monday, its discounted sticker tag of $449 makes it much more reasonable. For the price, you're getting a host of flagship-level features, including a fantastic-looking AMOLED display, a larger battery capacity, a triple camera setup, and all the OneUI software fix-ins.
The phone also supports wireless charging and Samsung's Fast Charge via USB-C, so you've got everything you need to keep the phone up and running.
Review: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $1,000
Carrier deals are often too good to be true, and that's sort of the case with this iPhone one at AT&T. Right now, when you trade in a qualifying device (anything that's valued over $230), enroll in an installment agreement and are part of an eligible Unlimited voice and data plan, AT&T will refund you $1,000 over the course of ownership -- basically covering the cost of the iPhone.
Obviously, there are several prerequisites here, and not everyone will qualify for them all, but if you do and are open to a 2-3 year commitment, then it's a viable (and cost-effective) option.
Review: iPhone 15 Pro: Coming from iPhone 12 Pro or earlier? This upgrade will wow you
- Current price: $325
- Original price: $450
If you're shopping on a budget, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G should be at the top of your list. The phone sports a decent-sized 6.4-inch display that refreshes at 120Hz, 128GB of internal storage for plenty of apps, photos, and videos, a 5,000mAh battery, and a fancy "Awesome Violet" finish. It's the phone I recommend to most people who just want a device that gets the job done.
Right now, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G can be had for $325 ($125 off) across most major retailers, including Amazon and Best Buy.
Review: Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
The official date for Cyber Monday 2023 is November 27, 2023, the Monday after Thanksgiving.
However, as has been the case the past few years, manufacturers are offering the best holiday discounts days in advance, and some of the best offers from Black Friday get carried over into Cyber Monday, too.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best phone?
Depending on if you're on Team Android or Team iPhone, the answer for the best phone overall will vary. For those in the former group, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best of the best, offering just about everything that a smartphone can -- from a quad-camera setup to reverse wireless charging to a built-in stylus.
For iPhone users, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is king, with the most capable camera system of all Apple handsets, reliable battery life, and a new Titanium build that's both slimmer and lighter.
Is Black Friday or Cyber Monday better for phone deals?
It depends. If you're planning on shopping for a phone in-person, Black Friday will be your best bet for the best deals. However, if you prefer purchasing your phone online, Cyber Monday is a great time to do so thanks to online discounts, as well as some perks like free shipping.
