The best Black Friday Verizon deals 2023
The holiday season is here -- which means it's also the start of the shopping season. Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2023 bring major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more.
Furthermore, telecom giants including Verizon join the fray, with discounts and deals applied to phone contracts, gadgets, internet services, and more. If you're hoping to find a decent Verizon deal, ZDNET has you covered -- whether or not you are an existing customer.
ZDNET has found the best Black Friday Verizon deals you can buy right now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday.
Best Black Friday 2023 Verizon deals
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro: Save $1,000 on trade-in, discounted iPads, up to $120 off an Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra
- JLab Go Air Sport True Wireless Earbuds: $20 (save $10)
- Google Pixel 8 Pro: Trade-in and save $1,000, up to $400 off a Google Pixel Watch 2
- Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Up to four, free, new lines required
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6: Buy one, get $350 off another
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: Free, plus smartwatch discounts, new lines required
- Samsung Galaxy S23+: Trade in and save $1000, $350 off a Galaxy Watch6 or Watch6 Classic
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): Buy one, get $300 off another
- Pick 5 regularly priced items, save 30% on phone accessories
- Motorola edge+ 5G UW, free with new line
- Samsung Galaxy S22 (free, new line required, up to $350 off a Galaxy Watch6 or Watch6 Classic)
- 15% off Google Pixel 8 & Pixel 8 Pro cases and screen protectors
- Up to $50 off Anker audio products including earbuds, Bluetooth speakers
- Free Amazon Echo Show 10, a $200 Amazon Gift card, or Xbox Series S with 1GB Fios internet plan
- Beats Studio Buds + True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds: $70 off with iPhone purchase
- Save up to $100 on Bose audio products
- Belkin Boost Up Charge Pro portable wireless charger with MagSafe: $30 (save $30)
- Anker Soundcore Mini 3 Pro speaker: $35 (save $5)
- Soundcore by Anker P25i wireless headphones: $20 (save $10)
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $999+
A top deal at Verizon is for the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro. If you trade in an old device, you can potentially pick up the new handset for free, depending on your preferred storage option and the device you're exchanging. The discount is applied in monthly credits.
In addition, Verizon will give you up to $280 off an iPad (new line required) and up to $120 off a, Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), Apple Watch Series 8, or Apple Watch Ultra.
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $999+
If you are a fan of Google, Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro when you trade in an older or damaged device. While applied in bill credits, this means you can pick up a 128GB model for free.
In addition, with the purchase of your Pixel 8 Pro, Verizon will give you up to $350 off a Galaxy Watch6 or Watch6 Classic (new line required). A $200 Verizon gift card is yours when you switch.
- Current price: $350+
- Original price: $350+ (one free)
To complement your new smartphone, you may want to take advantage of an offer for two Samsung Galaxy Watch6 devices.
If you purchase one of the smartwatches -- with the 40mm model available for $350 -- you will receive a discount of $350 off another. So, your second watch will be free, or if you select a 44mm device, you will only pay $30.
- Current price: $Free
- Original price: $850
Verizon customers happy to sign up for a new line can pick up a Motorola edge+ 5G UW with a discount of $850 -- in other words, for free -- on a 36-month contract. You can also save up to $800 with the trade-in of an older device, although an upgrade is required.
This mid-tier device is available in two colors, although at the time of writing, the Stardust model is out of stock.
- Current price: Free
- Original price: $830+
If you're looking for a family plan offering value for money, you can pick up four Apple iPhone 14 Plus models (128GB) for free, with promotional credit applied over 36 months. You can also enjoy up to $280 off an iPad.
To take advantage of this online-only deal, you will need to agree to a new line subscription on any 5G Unlimited plan for each device. Alternatively, you can purchase a single handset on the same agreement.
When is Black Friday 2023?
In the United States, the popular shopping day known as Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving.
This year, in 2023, Black Friday falls on November 24. And don't worry if you aren't able to keep an eye on digital sales events or make it to a store in person: many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart extend sales and deals events through the weekend and into the Monday or even Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
How did we choose these Black Friday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
