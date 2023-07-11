The top Best Buy Black Friday in July deals: Roku, Nest, HP, Garmin, and more

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Prime Day isn't the only game in town when it comes to getting great deals on tech. Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is also underway this week, and we've rounded up the best deals the retailer has to offer from brands like HP, Garmin, Nest, iRobot, and more.
Of course, be sure to check out the best Amazon Prime Day deals too, and the best Walmart deals and best Target deals this week.
The Roomba i8+ is a premier robot vacuum, and it's $450 off right now. It learns your home and automatically navigates to your messes, it connects to Google Assistant or Alexa, and it empties itself for up to 60 days. Don't miss this deal for $450 off the normal price.
This Chromebook is already inexpensive, but a savings of $200 make it a fantastic deal. It features a 15.6" display, 64GB of storage, and lightning quick operation that's perfect for daily use.
The Garmin Venu Sq GPS smartwatch takes an impressively bright display and matches it with technology to keep you moving -- and it's $100 off. It tracks your steps, heart rate, sleep, and stress levels and lets you talk/text through your phone's Bluetooth.
Give your music a boost like never before with these wireless noise canceling headphones from Sony, at $130 off. With feedforward and feedback mics on each side, outside sounds stay outside, and you hear nothing but your music. With up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, these headphones have the longevity you need.
Perfect for gaming, this HP Open 16.1" laptop is a blistering $780 off. It features OMEN Tempest Cooling Technology, 16 GB of memory, and a 1 TB SSD.
The Roku Streambar is an instant upgrade to your television, and it's currently $40 off the usual price. It adds an impressive sound boost (with private listening option) plus 4K streaming from dozens of entertainment apps and can be combined with other Roku speakers for an even better experience.
Keep your home secure with this three-camera bundle of Arlo Pro 4 Cameras, charging stations, and anti-theft mounts. With a savings of $300, this wireless security camera package is a quick and easy upgrade to your home security.
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale returns this year from July 10-12, competing with Amazon's Prime Day (July 11-12). Unlike Prime Day, Best Buy's event is not member-exclusive -- anyone can shop and benefit from the hundreds of deals on tech and home appliances. There are, however, some My Best Buy Plus member only deals. My Best But Plus costs $50 a year, which is less than half of Amazon Prime's $139 annual fee, and grants access to free expedited shipping and exclusive events.
ZDNET has been scouring the Amazon Prime Day sale to find the best deals by category:
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: