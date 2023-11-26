/>
X
Business
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET's expert staff finds the best discounts and price drops from reputable sellers on a regular basis. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Business Companies Apple

The best Cyber Monday Apple deals available: Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks, and more

Apple deals rarely appear, and holiday sales are a great time to pick up a new iPad, iPhone, MacBook, pair of AirPods, or accessory for less. Here are the best deals live during Cyber Monday.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer

Shopping season is upon us, and there is no better time to pick up a new Apple product at a discount. Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 bring major sales from retailers like AmazonBest BuyWalmart, and more, with substantial discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, robot vacuums, and tons more. With Cyber Monday approaching soon, now's the time to score savings while they're still here.

If you're hoping to get a head start on your Christmas shopping list or find a discount on a product you want for yourself, ZDNET has you covered. It's rare to find substantial discounts on Apple devices, but if you are in the market for a new iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, or more, it's still possible to find deals worth checking out. 

ZDNET found the best Cyber Monday Apple deals you can still snag now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals ahead of the holiday season. 

To browse the best deals across all categories including TVs, monitors, laptops, and more, check out our roundup of the best Cyber Monday deals, which includes live updates.

Best Cyber Monday Apple deals

Best Cyber Monday Apple accessory deals

Best Cyber Monday Apple deals on charging stations

Apple MacBook Air

Save $250
MacBook Air 15-inch Display
June Wan/ZDNET
  • Current price: $1049
  • Original price: $1300

Our favorite Apple deal during Cyber Monday is for an Apple MacBook Air. At Amazon, you can save $250 on this 2023 model, which comes with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.

View now at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

Save $80
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) wireless earbuds
Christina Darby/ZDNET
  • Current price: $169
  • Original price: $249

If you're in the market for a pair of 2nd-generation Apple AirPods Pro earbuds, we have a holiday deal for you. These earbuds are available for a $80 discount over at Walmart -- although don't expect stocks to remain for too long. 

View now at Walmart

Apple AirPods Max

Save $100
AirPods Max at an Apple Store, captured by iPhone 15 Pro Max
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: $450
  • Original price: $550

Best Buy is offering a $100 discount on a pair of Apple AirPods Max headphones. While expensive, these over-ear Apple headphones provide quality, wireless sound and are stylish, by anyone's standards.

View now at Best Buy

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Trade in and save $1,000
iPhone 15 Pro
Jason Hiner/ZDNET
  • Current price: Free
  • Original price: $999+

A top Apple deal at Verizon is for the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro. If you trade in an old device, you can potentially pick up the new handset for free, depending on your preferred storage option and the device you're exchanging. 

Verizon will also give you up to $280 off an iPad and up to $120 off an Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), Apple Watch Series 8, or Apple Watch Ultra, although a new line will be required.

View now at Verizon

When is Cyber Monday?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

iPad Pro 11-inch

The best Cyber Monday 2023 iPad deals

apple-watch.png

The 24 best Black Friday Apple Watch deals still live

Image of laptops overlayed with ZDNET Black Friday text and a green and black background.

The 65 best Black Friday Best Buy deals still available