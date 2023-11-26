'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The 23 best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
The annual Black Friday shopping event may be over but early Cyber Monday deals are nearly in full swing. It's a great time to get started on your holiday shopping since there are still tons of deals across retailers (and, you don't want to be the one to wait until the last minute to get your gifts). If you've been contemplating buying a smartwatch to start tracking your steps, sleep, and overall wellness, there's no better a time to jump on one than now.
Also: The best Cyber Monday deals
If you're looking to gift someone (or yourself) a smartwatch this year, brands like Apple, Samsung, and others have their smartwatches still for sale after Black Friday and ahead of Cyber Monday. ZDNET scoured the internet to find the best early Cyber Monday smartwatch deals so you can save.
Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
- Apple Watch Series 9 for $329 (save $70)
- Apple Watch Series 8 for $560 (save $139)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) for $179 (save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for $140 (save $60)
- Garmin Instinct 2 for $200 (save $100)
- Garmin Venu 3S for $399 (save $50)
- Garmin Forerunner 45s for $135 (save $35)
- Fitbit Sense 2 for $200 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $408 (save $92)
- Amazfit GTR 4 for $170 (save $30)
- Fitbit Charge 6 for $100 (save $60)
- Withings Scanwatch for $225 (save $75)
- Ticwatch Pro 5 Smartwatch: $245 (save $105)
Best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals for kids still available
- TickTalk 4 for $150 (save $35)
- GABB Watch 3 for Kids for $75 (save $75)
- VTech KidiZoom Smartwatch for $29 (save $41)
More top Cyber Monday smartwatch deals still live
- Current price: $329
- Original price: $399
Apple's latest smartwatch is 18% off for Cyber Monday when you shop at Amazon. It has some noticeable upgrades to the Series 8, such as Crash Detection, a double tap gesture that allows you to control your phone by simply tapping your index finger and thumb together, and more detailed Siri prompts.
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $350
Google's smartwatch is currently 43% off at Amazon. It has built-in Fitbit activity tracking, a heart rate monitor, a sleep monitor, and an emergency SOS button.
- Current price: $230
- Original price: $300
Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch is 23% off right now. The Watch 6 has advanced sleep tracking, fitness, and safety features, plus a 20% larger display that gives users more area to interact with widgets, notifications, and tracking features.
- Current price: $739
- Original price: $799
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is ZDNET's top pick for the best smartwatch, and it's $60 off right now. This rugged smartwatch has some standout features like a programmable Action Button with a variety of workout and adventuring functions dual-frequency GPS that can overcome interference from mountains and skyscrapers, and dual integrated speakers that are much louder for taking phone calls.
- Current price: $805
- Original price: $1,005
Listed as ZDNET's best Garmin watch overall, the Garmin Epix Pro has high-end features like a brilliant AMOLED touchscreen display, a powerful LED flashlight, high-end sapphire glass and titanium materials, and support for just about every activity you will take on. It's currently 20% off at Amazon for Cyber Monday.
When is Cyber Monday 2023?
Cyber Monday is on Nov. 27 this year, and many of your favorite retailers, like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, are slicing their prices on products during the day of deals. While Cyber Monday technically takes place on Nov. 27, many big retailers run deals throughout the month. Amazon's deals, for example, begin on Nov. 17 through Nov. 27.
How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
What is the best smartwatch?
ZDNET's top pick for the best smartwatch is the Apple Watch Ultra 2 since it is lauded by athletes and members of the press as the best Apple Watch ever made thanks to its rugged durability, large and bright display, long battery life, water resistance, and more.
What is the best smartwatch for kids?
ZDNET recommends the Apple Watch SE as the best smartwatch for kids thanks to features like enabling phone calls and text messages, sleep tracking and state-of-the-art health trackers, SOS capability, and parental controls. However, it's best for kids ages 10 and above.
For smaller kids, the Vtech Kidizoom DX3 smartwatch is a great choice as well, since it has a camera that kids can use to put fun filters on, as well as chore reminders for the parents.
