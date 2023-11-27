/>
The 22 best Verizon Cyber Monday deals

Verizon is offering Cyber Monday deals on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel phone models, and more. ZDNET rounded up the best Verizon deals available now.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer

The holiday season is here -- which means it's also the start of the shopping season. Cyber Monday 2023 brings major sales from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more, with substantial discounts on products like laptops, TVs, headphones, and robot vacuums. 

Telecom giants including Verizon also join the fray, with discounts and deals applied to phone contracts, gadgets, internet services, and more. If you're hoping to find a decent Verizon deal, ZDNET has you covered -- whether or not you are an existing customer. 

Also: The best Cyber Monday deals 

ZDNET has found the best Cyber Monday Verizon deals that are available now. This list will be updated frequently, so check back often to find the latest deals.

Best Cyber Monday Verizon deals 

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Trade in and save $1,000
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Apple
  • Current price: Free
  • Original price: $999+

A top deal at Verizon is for the new Apple iPhone 15 Pro. If you trade in an old device, you can potentially pick up the new handset for free, depending on your preferred storage option and the device you're exchanging. The discount is applied in monthly credits. 

In addition, Verizon will give you up to $280 off an iPad (new line required) and up to $120 off a, Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), Apple Watch Series 8, or Apple Watch Ultra.

View now at Verizon

Google Pixel 8 Pro

Trade in and save $1,000
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Google
  • Current price: Free
  • Original price: $999+

If you are a fan of Google, Verizon is offering up to $1,000 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro when you trade in an older or damaged device. While applied in bill credits, this means you can pick up a 128GB model for free.

In addition, with the purchase of your Pixel 8 Pro, Verizon will give you up to $350 off a Galaxy Watch6 or Watch6 Classic (new line required). A $200 Verizon gift card is yours when you switch. 

View now at Verizon

Fios internet deals

Gift cards, game consoles, and more
ZDNET's Best Verizon Phones
Google

Another Cyber Monday deal of interest is for new subscribers to Verizon's Fios internet service. 

If you sign up for the Fios 1GB internet plan online, not only will Verizon waive its $99 setup charge, but you are given the option of a $200 Amazon gift card, an Amazon Echo Show 10, or an Xbox Series S game console as a welcome gift. 

View now at Verizon

Motorola edge+ 5G UW

Free with new line
Motorola edge+ 5G UW
Motorola
  • Current price: $Free
  • Original price: $850

Verizon customers happy to sign up for a new line can pick up a Motorola edge+ 5G UW with a discount of $850 -- in other words, for free -- on a 36-month contract. You can also save up to $800 with the trade-in of an older device, although an upgrade is required.

This mid-tier device is available in two colors, although at the time of writing, the Stardust model is out of stock.

View now at Verizon

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

A great deal on family plans
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Apple
  • Current price: Free
  • Original price: $830+

If you're looking for a family plan offering value for money, you can pick up four Apple iPhone 14 Plus models (128GB) for free, with promotional credit applied over 36 months. You can also enjoy up to $280 off an iPad.

To take advantage of this online-only deal, you will need to agree to a new line subscription on any 5G Unlimited plan for each device. Alternatively, you can purchase a single handset on the same agreement. 

View now at Verizon

When is Cyber Monday?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023.

How did we choose these Cyber Monday deals?

ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we want, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops. 

We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter. 

