The 9 best early October Prime Day weird tech deals
Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days sale is right around the corner, and if the sudden realization of it has caused you to scramble to your Amazon shopping cart, fear not. Well, I say that because the ZDNET team has put together all of the best deals across popular product categories, including phones, TVs, smart home appliances, and more. As for me and this article, I've compiled something even better: a list of the best deals on tech gadgets you didn't know you needed.
Also: Best early October Prime Day deals
Sure, Amazon's second Prime Day event doesn't officially start until Oct. 10, but if there's anything you should know about the holiday shopping season, it's that there's always an early deal to be had. See below for the best offers on some of the most oddly useful tech you'll ever see.
Best early October Prime Day weird tech deals 2023
- Hoto 12-in-1 Cordless Electric Screwdriver: $42 (Save $38)
- ProtoArc Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard: $40 (Save $20)
- Multifunction memo board for monitors: $8 (Save $10)
- Jsaux USB Data Blocker (4-pack): $10 (Save $3)
- Current price: $70
- Original price: $100
I've shopped through countless multi-functional power strips over the past few weeks, but none are as good as this 6-in-1 option from Baseus. It supports 65W output via USB-C, a USB-A port, an additional 3-prong plug, and a second extendable USB-C cable. Better yet, the power plug has an angled design to lay flush against walls.
- Current price: $36
- Original price: $50
For dorm students, business travelers, and those who just want a more stable internet connection, this pocket-sized Wi-Fi router/extender gets the job done. Right now, you can snag one for $10 off, and save more when you apply the 10% off coupon.
- Current price: $15
- Original price: $30
Spigen is one of my go-to phone accessory brands, and it's designed a clever way to give phones the ability to connect with Apple's MagSafe-certified products. With the Ring Plate attached, any device, including Android, instantly becomes MagSafe-ready. You can buy one for 50% off right now.
- Current price: $54
- Original price: $85
Not only is the Ezvalo desk lamp one that is rotatable and dimmable, but it also doubles as a smart clock with Alexa and Google Assistant support. Right now, the lamp is discounted down to $54 from $85.
- Current price: $18
- Original price: $30
As temperatures start to drop, a pair of rechargeable hand warmers may be the best thing you can treat yourself to. These ones from Ocoopa easily fit into pockets and are on sale for 40% off right now.
When is Amazon's October Prime Day 2023?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event is happening on October 10 and 11.
While the event hasn't started, some of the best deals are already available. For Prime member-exclusive offers, you'll want to tune into ZDNET's buying guides again next week.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day deals?
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts also use established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
