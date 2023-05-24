'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
With Memorial Day being the unofficial start of the summer, the best season of the year is almost upon us. Not only do we get a long weekend for Memorial Day, but there are also plenty of sales and discounts on everything from smart home devices to TVs to tablets.
We rounded up the best Memorial Day 2023 deals so you can snag a deal over the long weekend and get ready for summer.
Dyson vacuums are notoriously expensive, but right now, you can get this cordless vacuum for $169 off during Walmart's Memorial Day sales. This cordless vacuum comes with de-tangling Motorbar™ cleaner head deep cleans carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar.
Get 32% off this LG OLED TV at Target this weekend. You can expect this TV to show intense colors and contrast, and its advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K adjusts picture and sound qualities for a theater-like experience no matter what you're watching.
The latest Apple Watch model is currently on sale at Walmart for $70 off this Memorial Day. The watch has new and improved features from previous models, like a temperature sensor, fall and crash detection, sleep stages tracking, and more that make it worth the upgrade. The Always-On display feature and battery life also better, and not to mention, work together for an efficient smartwatch performance.
This Ring Alarm Pro 8-piece kit comes with all the smart home starter necessities, and it's currently 30% off at Amazon. In the kit, you get a home base station, a motion detector, an alarm range extender, contact sensors, and more to better enhance your home security.
Ditch the vacuum altogether and automize cleaning your floors with this robot vacuum from Shark that's $101 for Memorial Day. The bagless, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris, so you won't have to worry about vacuuming for up to a month.
Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday of May. This year, it is on Monday, May 29. However, you'll find that retailers will have sales all weekend long.
Check out retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and others to find the best Memorial Day sales. Also be sure to check Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T for sales this weekend.
ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category: