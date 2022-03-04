Best Ring camera deals available: March 2022

Security cameras have come a long way: they now feature motion detection, bird's eye views, night vision, two-way audio, and more, especially a Ring camera. While Ring has deals throughout the year for events or holidays, we've rounded up the best Ring camera deals available right now so you can protect your home from everything from porch pirates to home intruders.

Also: Best security camera: Secure your home or office

Three-Pack Spotlight Cam Wired for $529 Save $69 Ring This plugged-in HD security camera lets you see, hear, and speak to anyone on your property within the camera's 140-degree view via an app on your phone or tablet. You can create and customize your own motion zones, so, for example, your back door is more paid attention to. If the camera detects motion, it will instantly alert you.

Four-Pack Stick Up Cam Solar for $549 Save $49 Ring You don't need to worry about a power source with this camera since it is fully powered by solar power. The Stick Up Cam Solar can work on just a few hours of sunlight every day, and on rainy days, it has an included battery pack for backup power. Features include live camera view, color night vision, advanced motion detection with customizable motion zones, and two-way audio with noise cancellation.

Also: Ring Stick Up Cam Battery Review

Four-Pack Floodlight Cam Wired Pro for $849 Save $150 Ring These Ring cameras have ultra-bright LED floodlights to stop any suspicious person on your property in their tracks. The lights reach 2000 lumens and can also sound a 100dB siren when you need it. A standout feature is the 3D Motion Detection, which pinpoints motion at a distance and from all angles up to 30 feet away. They also have Bird's Eye View so that you can get an aerial look at your home.

Starter Pro Bundle for $449 Save $49 Ring With this starter bundle, you'll get a Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and a Floodlight Cam Wired Pro. The two devices can work together for extra security. The Video Doorbell has features like built-in Alexa greetings that can answer the door for you and matching 3D Motion Detection with the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro.

Also: Best video doorbell

10-Piece Deluxe Alarm Protection Kit for $579 Save $109 Ring If you're looking to start home security in your home and don't have any devices yet, this bundle will get you all the basics for a pretty reasonable price. You'll get a video doorbell, a spotlight cam battery, a solar security sign, a base station, an alarm keypad, five contact sensors to secure doors and windows, two motion detectors, and a range detector. Of course, all of these devices connect to provide you with the ultimate home protection.

Video Doorbell 3 + Spotlight Cam Battery for $339 Save $39 Ring This bundle gets you the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and the Spotlight Cam Battery. The Spotlight Cam illuminates and sends announcements to connected Echo devices in your home when visitors ring your doorbell or motion is detected and lets you see, hear and speak to visitors with those devices.

Which Ring camera should you get? The Ring camera you choose depends on what exactly you need it for. If you're looking for a stealth outdoor camera, the Stick Up Cam is a great option that gives you two-way audio, motion alerts, and video. If you'd rather have a camera that also acts as a light for nighttime, the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is a great option that shines a light on your property where you need it. And, if you're primarily interested in catching porch thieves, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is the best option to deter criminals from your front porch.

How long does a Ring camera last? Amazon says that Ring cameras with batteries should last between six-12 months with regular use. The wired camera options and the solar-powered cameras will last much longer since you won't need to replace batteries. The only concern you should have is extreme weather conditions that might impact your Ring camera's lifespan.