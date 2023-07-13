'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
It's a wrap for Amazon Prime Day 2023. Or maybe not? Whether you've successfully cleared your shopping list of discounted tech or just getting started (I won't judge), look to this list for promotional items that probably never crossed your mind.
Also: Best Prime Day deals still available
From gadgets that can save you from being held back at the airport to a cleaning kit that's secretly used in Apple stores, here are seven oddly useful tech deals still available.
Yes, a USB-C cable is on this list. But it's no ordinary USB cable. This one from Knaive has a built-in LED display, which sounds like overkill at first, but is pure genius when you put it into practice. When the cable is used to charge your phone, tablet, or laptop, it'll display how much wattage is being distributed.
That way, you'll always know if your device is charging optimally. If the wattage value is lower than expected, that may be a sign to switch to a more compatible power adapter.
Smart glasses haven't taken off like wireless earbuds and smartwatches, but they offer notable benefits that you may not be aware of. For one, this pair from Razer doesn't just play music out of its side-firing speakers; it also doubles as blue light filters to reduce eye strain and fatigue if you spend your work days staring at a screen.
The Razer Anzu also supports touch and voice controls, so you can play and pause your audio source, take phone calls, and even ask your phone or computer's voice assistant questions.
If your summer itinerary includes building furniture, assembling computer parts, or just tightening some nuts and bolts, then an electric screwdriver is a sound investment. This one from Hoto was recently featured by ZDNET's tools expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, and left a positive impression with its utility and value. It's as handy as a traditional screwdriver and is on sale right now with an additional 30% off clip-on coupon.
When was the last time you cleaned your phone, tablet, or laptop screen? And by clean, I mean using a liquid solution to spray down any icky residue and post-meal fingerprint smudges, followed by a light brushing with a microfiber cloth. Whoosh is an all-in-one cleaning solution that I've been using on all of the gadgets that I test. It's alcohol-free, so the liquid won't damage the oil-repellent coating on your screens. And, here's a secret: Apple stores use Whoosh to clean their demo devices.
A flip toaster was not on my bingo board when venturing into the deepest, darkest corners of Amazon, but this one is both thoughtful and on sale, so I'm recommending it here. The Foodi 2-in-1 Flip Toaster is not only great for toasting up bagels and bread, but it can lay flat to become an oven for baking chicken wings and other snacks.
There's even a touch interface for you to preheat and achieve the optimal cooking settings for different types of foods.
