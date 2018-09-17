iOS 12 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch is out, but should you install it?

Apple has released iOS 12, the latest major update for its mobile operating system.

While there's no doubt that iOS 12 is a major release, Apple has taken its foot off the gas pedal with respect to packing the update with new features and instead focused instead on delivering improved performance and stability.

According to Apple, iOS 12 is up to 70 percent faster when swiping to the camera, up to 50 percent faster at displaying the keyboard, and apps load up to twice as fast under heavy workload compared to iOS 11. Based on my testing, Apple has accomplished all this.

That said, iOS 12 does come with a raft of improvements and features, including:

Improved notifications

Screen Time feature to help you see how much time you are spending in various apps

Revamped parental controls

Better Siri

New and more customizable Memojis

Enhanced privacy and security

Go here for more information about iOS 12. Keep in mind some features may not be available for all countries or all areas. For more information, visit Apple's support page.

How to get iOS 12 on your device

The recommended way is to tap Settings > General > Software Update and carry out the update from there. You will need Wi-Fi access and your battery to be charged above 50 percent, or the device will need to be connected to a charger (although I recommend that devices are connected to a charger during the update process no matter what the battery charge level).

Alternatively, you can connect the iPhone or iPad to a PC running iTunes and do the upgrade from there.

Before you pull the trigger on the update, I recommend you carry out a few spring-cleaning and housekeeping tasks, which should help make the process go smoother and reduce the risk of data loss.

Should you install iOS 12?

My experience of running the latest betas has been good (that annoying popup bug aside ). Stability and performance have been excellent, and battery life seems good. That said, I've seen plenty of iOS releases plagued by last-minute bugs, so if reliability is a concern to you, maybe let those who have more time and energy to deal with bugs test the waters for you first.

Also out today is watchOS 5 and tvOS 12.

