Microsoft is ready to shut down Skype 7 'Classic' in November

After a brief reprieve, Skype 7 has a new official end-of-support date. On September 27, Microsoft officials said support for Skype 7 (and older) will end on November 1, 2018 on desktop devices and November 15, 2018 on mobile and tablet devices.

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft made today's announcement by updating a July blog post about the impending demise of Skype 7. They noted: "Although you may be able to use older versions for a little while, we encourage you to update today to avoid any interruption,:

In mid-July, Microsoft officials said the company planned to drop support for Skype 7, also known as Skype "Classic" after September 1. At that time, officials said they would require users to be on Skype 8 on Windows desktop, as Skype 7 would no longer work.

In early August, however, Microsoft officials relented. After receiving feedback from a number of unhappy users, officials acknowledged they would to continue to support Skype 7 for some additional period of time.

In today's updated blog post, Microsoft officials said they are continuing to work on users' most requested features, and pointed out that Microsoft recently added call recording and started rolling out the ability to search within a conversation. They said users "soon" will be able to add phone numbers to existing contacts, have more control over your availability status and more.