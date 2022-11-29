'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Verizon's marketplace of deals is surprisingly vast -- you can save on a lot more than phones or phone plans here. The accessories that you know and love, like portable speakers and PS5 DualSense controllers, were on sale for Cyber Monday. Home accessories like the Google Nest Audio can transform your home into a connected smart home activated by voice control. Also discounted through Verizon was an Xbox bundle that you can pay less for on a monthly basis for a total savings of $150.
There were, of course, phone deals. Verizon's standout deal this Cyber Monday, which is not available anymore, was this bundle: A free smartwatch, free tablet, and free pair of earbuds with the purchase of an eligible 5G phone and the addition or upgrade of a phone line.
Right now, you can still take advantage of Verizon Cyber Monday deals that haven't ended just yet. You can also check out our Cyber Monday finds for the best deals still available on TVs, monitors, phones, and more.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Verizon deals worth checking out:
Below are the best Verizon deals we found could find.
Trade in an old or damaged phone free of battery damage and get up to $1,000 off the iPhone 14 Pro. You can tell if a phone has battery damage by if there's swelling or leaking or if it becomes too hot to touch. This deal works by the buyer selecting an iPhone Pro or Pro Max and pairing it with a Verizon 5G Unlimited plan, then trading in the old device within 30 days of buying the new one. If you have an iPhone X, you get $400 off an upgrade or a new line; if you have an iPhone 11, you get $800 off an upgrade or a new line; if you have an iPhone 12, you get up to $1,000 for a new line or $800 for an upgrade. You also get a $200 Verizon gift card for each line that you switch over, and six months of Apple Music for free with select 5G plans.
JBL's Bluetooth portable speaker has up to 100W of pro sound for December karaoke parties or nights in. You can adjust the base, treble, and echo to get just the right sound to impress your friends. There's also a light show feature that synchronizes with the music for an extra splash of color. This speaker can connect with two more speakers and it has a carrying strap and free two-day shipping for good measure.
The Google Nest Audio enables you to simply say, "Hey Google, play [your favorite song here]" and enjoy audio that is 75% louder than the original Google Home, with 50% louder bass sounds. The home audio system fills your house with sound, whether you choose to listen to music or listen to the news. It also listens when you say "Hey Google, set a timer" or you ask it a question, make Duo calls, or turn the lights on or turn down the heat. This is a two-way audio street. The Nest Audio is also nice to look at, with an appealing design and an enclosure made of 70% recycled plastic. All you need is Wi-Fi, a Google Account, a compatible phone, and an electrical outlet.
Wirelessly charge up to three devices simultaneously with this MagSafe magnetic charger. Fast charge up to 15W with specific areas for your smartphone, smartwatch and earbuds -- so if you decide to take advantage of the free bundle, you can charge all of your devices here. The charger bundles up easily for travel and has a low standby current so it doesn't draw that much power when it isn't used.
Black Friday was on Nov. 25 this year.
Cyber Monday was on Nov. 28, 2022.
