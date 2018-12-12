Windows 10 update fixes bug triggering blue screens on Surface Book 2

As promised, Microsoft has rolled out a new cumulative update for Windows 10, which includes fixes for a bug causing Blue Screens of Death (BSOD) on Surface Book 2 devices.

The issues affected Surface Book 2 owners who'd installed the late November cumulative update, KB4467682, for Windows 10 version 1803. Microsoft initially blocked it only for Surface Book 2 owners but then decided to remove the update altogether.

Affected users were seeing the error code 'System threat exception not handled', with machines experiencing several BSODs after installing the update.

Some owners complained that Microsoft wasn't testing its software updates on its flagship Surface models.

Microsoft says the latest update for Windows 10 version 1803, KB4471324, "addresses an issue that may cause some users to see a blue or black screen and receive the error code, 'System thread exception not handled'."

This update also fixes a bug that broke custom Start menus affecting some enterprise users. It also addresses an issue causing the Seek Bar in Windows Media Player to not work for some files.

Microsoft lists one known issue with this update that prevents some users from pinning a web link on the Start menu or the task bar. It's promising a fix in an upcoming release.

The latest cumulative update contain Microsoft's December Patch Tuesday fixes, which included a patch for a zero-day Windows flaw that state-backed hackers were exploiting.

The Seek Bar issue was also fixed in Tuesday's cumulative update KB4471332 for systems on Windows 10 version 1809.

Microsoft notes that it won't be providing any preview releases in December due to "minimal operations during the holidays and upcoming Western new year".

Previous and related coverage

After Windows 10's buggy patches, Microsoft talks up its 'high-quality' fixes

Microsoft promises its software updates will improve next year.

For the fourth month in a row, Microsoft patches Windows zero-day used in the wild

Microsoft also fixes 38 other security bugs, 9 of which are rated "Critical."

Is Windows 10 still telling Microsoft what you're doing even if you don't want it to?

Microsoft baffles Windows 10 users by apparently collecting data about recently opened websites and apps when users have opted against sharing that information.

Windows 10: Microsoft pulls patch that gives Surface Book 2 Blue Screen of Death

Having first blocked it for Surface Book 2 users, Microsoft now removes buggy patch completely.

Windows 10 blue screen: Microsoft blocks buggy 1803 update to Surface Book 2s

The buggy update was your choice to install, Microsoft tells owners of its $3,000 flagship Surface device.

Windows 10 BSOD: Pricey Surface Book 2s bricked by latest 1803 update

Sleuthing Surface Book 2 owners figure out Microsoft's latest Windows 10 update is to blame for Blue Screen of Death woes.

Microsoft lifts Windows 10 1809 block after Apple fixes iCloud for Windows

Microsoft unblocks the Windows 10 October 2018 Update for one group, but several other blocks remain in place.

Microsoft: Crash-causing Outlook 2010 security patches are now fixed

Microsoft's new Outlook 2010 update ought to provide the critical security fixes without the crashes.

Windows 10 1809's new rollout: Mapped drives broken, AMD issues, Trend Micro clash

Steer clear of the rereleased Windows 10 October 2018 Update, IT pro warns. Meanwhile, Microsoft promises fix for buggy mapped drives at some point next year.

Windows 10 activation bug baffles, angers users

Mystery bug is telling Windows 10 users that their legitimate license is no longer activated. Microsoft is working on a fix.

Windows 10 October 2018 Update: 5 new features business users will loveTechRepublic

Windows 10 is getting a big update in its next release. Here are some of the enterprise-centered features to expect in the Windows 10 October 2018 Update.

Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Studio 2 and Surface Headphones: Everything Microsoft just announced CNET