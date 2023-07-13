'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Even though Prime Day 2023 is officially over, there are still some deals available. And if you're looking to stick to a strict budget, don't worry -- you can still find some very useful tech products and other gadgets for under $25.
Also: Best Prime Day deals still available
We scoured Amazon to find the best deals under $25 still available from Prime Day so you can save on all kinds of tech.
For just $17, you can snag this Amazon Prime Day deal on a sound machine to get a better night's sleep. This machine has 14 soothing sounds, including white noise and nature sounds, as well as 10 levels of warm light.
With this Wi-Fi extender on sale for just $18, you can boost Wi-Fi coverage in your home up to 1,200 square feet. It can even connect with up to 30 devices, including smart home products. Plus, if you check the available coupon, you'll get an additional $3 off.
For 34% off, this smart notebook's synthetic paper allows you to write the included Pilot FriXion pen, then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth to reuse it again and again. In addition, you can save your pages to the Rocketbook app's cloud.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 was Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
