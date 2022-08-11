/>
The 7 best deals at Costco right now: Get a HomePod Mini on sale

Right now you can save up to $500 on select items with your Costco Gold Star or Executive membership.
taylor-clemons
rebecca-isaacs
Written by Taylor Clemons, Staff Writer and  Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Elyse Betters Picaro
Costco is an American wholesale store similar to Sam's Club or BJ's Wholesale Club.

 To shop at any Costco store, you need to sign up for an annual membership, which comes in two tiers: the Gold Star membership and the Executive membership. The Gold Star level costs $60 annually and gets you access to every Costco store nationwide, while the Executive level costs $120 per year and not only gets you into every Costco, but also gets you 2 percent cash back on everything you spend. Members also get regular access to exclusive pricing on things like laptops, computer accessories, and even appliances. I've combed through Costco's offers catalog to bring you the best deals they're offering on tech right now.

Dell Inspiron 5400 All-in-One touchscreen desktop
Dell Inspiron 5400 All-in-One touchscreen desktop
Costco
  • Current Price: $699
  • Original Price: $899

All-in-one desktop computers can make working from home super more compact as everything is stored behind the monitor. This Dell model packs 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal hard drive storage plus a 256GB SSD storage behind the 23.8-inch touchscreen. You can expect an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, and an integrated 720p webcam that pops out from the top and tucks away when not in use.

View now at Costco

HomePod Mini

Save $15
Apple HomePod Mini review | Best smart speaker
  • Current Price: $79
  • Original Price: $94

Apple's ecosystem can help answer questions, tell you the weather, and control other smart home features. On top of all of these abilities, you can also listen to music from the comfort of your home with 360-degree spatial audio. At under four inches in size, it's the perfect little smart home device to put in your living room. Or better yet, connect multiple HomePod Minis to build a comprehensive system across your entire home. Choose from multiple colors, too.

View now at Costco

Jabra Elite 7 Sport true wireless earbuds

Save $30
Jabra Elite 7 Sport true wireless earbuds
Best Buy
  • Current Price: $119
  • Original Price: $149

Jabra's Elite 7 earbuds are designed with ShakeGrip technology to make sure that once you put them in your ears, they stay in. They provide up to eight hours of nonstop listening or talktime, and they are one of the few earbuds on the market that come with true adjustable active noise cancelation (ANC). Because they're designed with sports in mind, you can expect water and sweat resistance in this small but mighty pair of earbuds.

View now at Costco

4-Pack Philips Hue 75W A19 White & Color Ambiance smart bulbs

Save $50
Philips Hue Smart Bulb A19 4-pack
Costco
  • Current Price: $99
  • Original Price: $149

As a user of smart bulbs myself, when combined with your smart home system like Alexa or Google, they can make a difference. From turning off lights at bedtime via voice commands to syncing them with your Roku system, this accessory can make your home smarter -- and prettier when choosing different aesthetics like "painted sky" and "crocus" themed hues. The best part is you can control everything from the smart app, too. You'll have to get the Hue Play to ensure it works for the TV streaming, as an FYI.

View now at Costco

Apple Watch Series 7

Save $60 on all models
1296x729-23
Apple
  • Current Price: $329
  • Original Price: $379

The newest, and arguably best, Apple Watch features a larger display that actually curves around the edges. This extra screen real estate allows for a new on-screen swipe keyboard and a series of watch faces designed to take advantage of the additional space. ZDNet's Jason Cipriani praised the "large, vibrant display" and faster charging offered by this generation.  Right now, Costco has all models -- including LTE and 45mm versions -- discounted by $40. No matter which one you pick up, you'll be saving just as much.

View now at Costco

LG gram 15 laptop

Save $600
LG Gram 15 laptop
Costco
  • Current Price: $699
  • Original Price: $999

The 15-inch LG gram laptop is a great choice for a work or home-use computer. It's 1080p display gives you great color volume and the chassis is tested against MIL-STD-810 standards for drop, dust, and moisture resistance for long-lasting durability. It's built around an 11th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD; and while the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics aren't much suited for gaming, you'll still get great images when viewing photos or streaming movies. And with a 19.5 hour battery life, you can work several typical office shifts or school days before you need to even wonder where the nearest wall outlet is.

View now at Costco

Sandisk 1TB portable solid state drive

Save $30
sandisk-4tb-extreme-portable-ssd-up-to-1050mb-s-usb-c-usb-3-2-gen-2-ext.png
SanDisk
  • Current Price: $99
  • Original Price: $129

Costco members can take $40 off this 1TB portable SSD from SanDisk. It has enough storage space for up to 250,000 photos, 500 hours of HD video, or 6.5million document pages. With SSD technology, you'll get faster, more reliable file retrieval since there are no moving parts that can be damaged. The outer shell of this portable SSD has been ruggedized to resist water, dust, and drops to protect the components inside. You'll get read and write speeds up to 1050MB/s and 1000MB/s, respectively. It also features 256-bit AES password encryption to protect your files from theft and unauthorized access.

View now at Costco

