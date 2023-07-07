'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
One of the biggest sales of the year is coming up next Tuesday: Amazon Prime Day 2023. Whatever you're looking to shop for will likely be on sale July 11 and 12, but there are early deals going on right now to snag before the big day.
You can already find steep discounts on all things tech -- from headphones to security cameras to Echo devices -- including for those on a budget of $100 or less. We will be updating this list frequently with the best early deals under $100 ahead of Prime Day, but here are a few standout deals to check out now.
If you're looking for a new pair of over-ear wireless headphones, look no further than the JBL Tune 760NCs, which are currently 23% off. They boast a 35-hour battery life, fast charging, hands-free voice control, and active noise cancellation.
This Fire TV from Insignia is currently 47% off, and is a great addition to a kid's bedroom, office space, or gaming room. The flat TV screen has a 1280 x 720 resolution at 720p, plus, Fire TV OS is built in and Apple AirPlay is supported.
This ring light from Neewer has everything you need if you are a creator looking to start creating content, and it's currently 33% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day. It's dimming knob design allows you to adjust brightness levels from 0-100%, making it easier to control the brightness of light when shooting.
Looking to upgrade your sound to a home theater experience? This soundbar from Vizio has a 70Hz – 20kHz frequency response, 95dB loudness, and two full-range speakers for clear sound when watching movies.
Snag this robot vacuum for 50% off before Amazon Prime Day officially begins. It works on hard floors, tile, wood floors, and low pile carpet to tackle pet hair, debris, dirt, and more.
This year, Amazon Prime Day falls on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12. Sales will start for Prime members at 3 a.m. EDT on July 11.
ZDNET looked at all early Prime Day deals available under $100 and chose only devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. We looked specifically for early deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale).
We also considered customer reviews when choosing deals, as well as our own experiences and testing with these products.
ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category:
