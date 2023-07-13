'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Packing for a summer trip is hectic enough, and there's seldom precious luggage and carry-on real-estate for a book, let alone a few to keep on rotation. Not to mention, lugging around a 200 plus pager to the beach or lake isn't ideal.
Kindles offer a lightweight, and often even waterproof, solution. And unlike tablets, they promise minimal screen-glare, closely mimicking the pages of a physical book. While convenient, Kindles can come at a cost. Luckily, there are still some Amazon Prime Day deals that have slashed hefty prices.
We rounded up the top Kindle markdowns still on sale to make it easy for you to consolidate, protect, and power your library.
The latest Kindle model, the Scribe is both an e-reader and journal, coming with a compatible pen that allows users to write on the 10.2-inch screen. With this Scribe essentials bundle, Prime members get a premium pen, which includes a dedicated eraser and shortcut button to make planning your calendar, annotating your books, and crossing off items on your to-do list even easier. Along with the pen, the bundle includes a Fabric Folio cover, which like the Premium pen, magnetically attaches to the lightweight scribe.
There's also an included black power adapter for charging, but you may not have to use it often as the Scribe features a 12 week reading battery life and 3 weeks for writing.
With this bundle, you get the ever-popular, lightweight Kindle Paperwhite, which houses 32GB of storage, an adjustable screen, and speakers for hands-free listening. So that you can capitalize on the Paperwhite's wireless charging abilities, the bundle throws in a Qi-compatible charging dock along with a protective, but slim cork cover.
The Kindle Oasis houses a 7-inch display while only weighing 6.6 oz, and this bundle includes the 32GB storage model so you can download and read thousands of books. Supporting Bluetooth, you can also pair this model with headphones and listen hands-free with Audible. Along with the reader itself, the package includes an ergonomic, fabric cover fit to protect your Kindle without adding too much weight as well as a power adapter for charging.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two day event.
Kindle unlimited is a $11.99 monthly membership that gives subscribers access to unlimited reading, listening, and magazine subscriptions.
The Kindle Scribe, both an e-reader and stylus-powered journal, is the latest in Amazon's e-reader lineup.
