'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, but there are already sales happening ahead of the big two-day shopping event. Almost everything you can think of will have some sort of deal available on July 11 and July 12. And if you're looking to stick to a strict budget, don't worry -- you can already find some very useful tech products and other gadgets for under $25.
Also: Best early Prime Day deals
We scoured Amazon to find the best early deals under $25 ahead of Prime Day 2023 so you can save both now and next week.
The-new 5th Generation Echo Dot brings more powerful audio to Amazon's most popular smart speaker. Amazon added Eero mesh Wi-FI functionality to the Echo Dot, making each one a Wi-Fi extender that can add up to 1,000 feet of coverage for existing Eero networks.
For just $17, you can snag an early Amazon Prime Day deal on a sound machine to get a better night's sleep. This machine has 14 soothing sounds, including white noise and nature sounds, as well as 10 levels of warm light.
With this Wi-Fi extender on sale for just $18, you can boost Wi-Fi coverage in your home up to 1,200 square feet. It can even connect with up to 30 devices, including smart home products.
Want to make your Zoom video calls look better? This video conferencing ring light is 26% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day and has 48 LED lamp beads with 10W of brightness.
Upgrade your work from home setup with this ergonomic rechargeable mouse that's currently 60% off. It has six convenient buttons design and an adjustable mouse movement speed.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two day event.
Also: Amazon Prime Day is official: July 11-12 for major sales on tech and more
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category:
Also: