Amazon's Prime Day sale officially kicks off on Tuesday, and it's an almost-perfect time to snag a new TV on the cheap. Big brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony as well as TCL and Hisense are offering big discounts, coupons, and rebates to help you find the perfect TV without breaking the bank. You can even get your hands on an OLED TV for a steep markdown.
I've combed through Prime exclusives, lightning deals, and early access deals to find the best discounted TVs on Amazon right now. I've also included great deals from other retailers like Best Buy and Newegg to help you find the right TV for your budget and home. But you'll want to hurry: At these prices, TVs will sell out fast.
This 32-inch TV from TCL uses the Roku platform to give you access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. It also works with Alexa, Hey Google, and Apple HomeKit for hands-free voice controls.
The LG Nano75 has Alexa voice controls built-in for hands-free usage. It also comes with a suite of preloaded apps like Prime Video, Disney+, and Netflix so you can start streaming right out of the box.
The Sony X90K is optimized for console gaming on the PlayStation 5 with VRR support as well as Dolby Vision for crisper detailing and better contrast. It also has several picture modes for enhanced image quality for movie buffs.
The Samsung Q60C features both Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for virtual surround sound audio that follows the on-screen action. It also features the Samsung gaming hub for VRR support as well as cloud gaming.
You can save $400 right now on one of Sony's top OLED models. It supports Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced contrast and detailing as well as Sony's Acoustic Surface Audio+ for near-perfect video and audio syncing.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two day event.
While combing through Amazon's early Prime Day deals as well as deals from other retailers, I kept these criteria in mind:
My pick for the best TV is the Samsung QN90b for its Object Tracking Sound and Dolby Atmos support, which creates audio that follows the on-screen action. It also features an anti-glare coating on the screen for better visibility in bright rooms or overhead lighting. And if you ever feel like the picture quality needs fine-tuning, you can use the Smart Calibration app to tweak color, contrast, and color temperature to get the very best out of your TV.
