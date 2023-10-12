/>
The 8 best Blink, Arlo, and Google Nest Prime Day deals still available

Still looking for security and savings after Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days? You can still snag Blink, Google Nest, and Arlo devices on sale following Amazon's flagship fall sale.
Written by Kayla Solino, Associate Editor on

If you've been thinking about updating your home security system, there's no better time to snatch some great gear up while you can get more bang for your buck. Though Amazon's flagship fall sale has now passed, there's still some good deals leftover for you to scope out. 

If you've been looking for a robust home security setup with cameras, sensors, and night vision to give you peace of mind at home and when you're away, there are still savings to be had on Amazon. And while most Ring devices are no longer available on sale, Amazon has plenty of other security offerings. 

Also: Best October Prime Day deals still available: Live Updates

Google Nest, Blink, and Arlo cameras and devices are great options for your secure home setup, no matter what you're looking for. Not sure where to start? ZDNET gathered the best Blink, Google Nest, and Arlo deals from video doorbells to outdoor floodlights to entire home bundles to set you up with security -- and savings -- beyond Prime Day.  

The best Blink, Google Nest and Arlo Prime Day deals you can still get

Blink Outdoor Bundle

Save $80
blink-home-bundle-october-prime-day
Blink/ZDNET
  • Current price: $280
  • Original price: $360

This whole-home outdoor bundle is still on sale and offers two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a wired floodlight camera, and mini pan-tilt camera. The set is Alexa compatible and has a two-year battery life. 

View now at Amazon

Blink Outdoor 4 (4th Gen) Camera 4-piece Set

Save $20
blink-outdoor-cam4pack-october-prime-day-2023
Blink/ZDNET
  • Current price: $360
  • Original price: $380

This four-piece set of wire-free smart security cameras will setup your home's outside or inside right out of the box. With 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, two-way audio, two-year battery life, Alexa compatibility, and enhanced motion detection, this set offers protection and ease of use. 

View now at Amazon

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera 3-piece Set

Save $150
arlo-spotlight-3pack-october-prime-day-2023
Arlo/ZDNET
  • Current price: $200
  • Original price: $350

Arlo's three piece camera set allows you to setup your home security on the right foot by covering every angle. With 1080p recording capabilities, night vision, two-way audio, a wide, 130 degree viewing angle, and a 100% wireless design, this weather-resistant camera is a great option for a baby monitor, nanny cam, or pet camera. 

View now at Amazon

Arlo Pro SmartHub

Save $24
arlo-smarthub-october-prime-day-2023
Arlo/ZDNET
  • Current price: $90
  • Original price: $114

If you're investing in any Arlo pieces this Prime Day, the Arlo SmartHub securely connects each of the brands' other devices to the internet. The hub provides long range connectivity and allows for the connection of a Micro SD drive for local video backup.

View now at Amazon

Google Nest Cam Indoor or Outdoor (2nd Gen)

Save $60
goole-nest-cam-october-prime-day-2023
Google/ZDNET
  • Current price: $120
  • Original price: $180

This discounted Nest cam from Google offers built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, animal, and vehicle and send alerts directly through the Google Home app. It is equipped with night-vision capabilities and 1080p HDR video and can be used indoors or outdoors. 

View now at Amazon


When is Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days 2023?

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day event runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Oct. 11. 

Since 2015, Amazon has held one Prime Day event per year, running two days in July. There have been only two exceptions: In 2020, Amazon delayed Prime Day to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2022, after the usual July sale event, Amazon added a second event in October called the Prime Early Access Sale, to kick off the holiday shopping season. This is the second consecutive year that Amazon is holding a second Prime Day event in the same year, with Prime Big Deal Days.

Also: The Best Early October Prime Day Deals 2023

How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day early deals?

ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices but also which ones are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.

We'll be checking for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals often leading up to and during the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.

What is the best Ring doorbell?

Out of Ring's lineup, the best Ring doorbell is the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 because of its high-quality 1536p HD+ live video and its unique Bird's Eye View feature.

