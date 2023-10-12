'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
The 8 best Blink, Arlo, and Google Nest Prime Day deals still available
If you've been thinking about updating your home security system, there's no better time to snatch some great gear up while you can get more bang for your buck. Though Amazon's flagship fall sale has now passed, there's still some good deals leftover for you to scope out.
If you've been looking for a robust home security setup with cameras, sensors, and night vision to give you peace of mind at home and when you're away, there are still savings to be had on Amazon. And while most Ring devices are no longer available on sale, Amazon has plenty of other security offerings.
Also: Best October Prime Day deals still available: Live Updates
Google Nest, Blink, and Arlo cameras and devices are great options for your secure home setup, no matter what you're looking for. Not sure where to start? ZDNET gathered the best Blink, Google Nest, and Arlo deals from video doorbells to outdoor floodlights to entire home bundles to set you up with security -- and savings -- beyond Prime Day.
The best Blink, Google Nest and Arlo Prime Day deals you can still get
- Google Nest Indoor Security Cam: $70 (save $30)
- Google Nest Doorbell: $120 (save $60)
- Google Nest Cam with Floodlight: $200 (save $80)
- Current price: $280
- Original price: $360
This whole-home outdoor bundle is still on sale and offers two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a wired floodlight camera, and mini pan-tilt camera. The set is Alexa compatible and has a two-year battery life.
- Current price: $360
- Original price: $380
This four-piece set of wire-free smart security cameras will setup your home's outside or inside right out of the box. With 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, two-way audio, two-year battery life, Alexa compatibility, and enhanced motion detection, this set offers protection and ease of use.
- Current price: $200
- Original price: $350
Arlo's three piece camera set allows you to setup your home security on the right foot by covering every angle. With 1080p recording capabilities, night vision, two-way audio, a wide, 130 degree viewing angle, and a 100% wireless design, this weather-resistant camera is a great option for a baby monitor, nanny cam, or pet camera.
- Current price: $90
- Original price: $114
If you're investing in any Arlo pieces this Prime Day, the Arlo SmartHub securely connects each of the brands' other devices to the internet. The hub provides long range connectivity and allows for the connection of a Micro SD drive for local video backup.
- Current price: $120
- Original price: $180
This discounted Nest cam from Google offers built-in intelligence and can tell the difference between a person, animal, and vehicle and send alerts directly through the Google Home app. It is equipped with night-vision capabilities and 1080p HDR video and can be used indoors or outdoors.
When is Amazon's October Prime Big Deal Days 2023?
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day event runs Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 3 a.m. ET through Wednesday, Oct. 11.
Since 2015, Amazon has held one Prime Day event per year, running two days in July. There have been only two exceptions: In 2020, Amazon delayed Prime Day to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And in 2022, after the usual July sale event, Amazon added a second event in October called the Prime Early Access Sale, to kick off the holiday shopping season. This is the second consecutive year that Amazon is holding a second Prime Day event in the same year, with Prime Big Deal Days.
How did we choose these Amazon Prime Day early deals?
ZDNET is always looking for the best deals so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices but also which ones are most worthy of your hard-earned money. The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.
We'll be checking for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days deals often leading up to and during the two-day sale event to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.
What is the best Ring doorbell?
Out of Ring's lineup, the best Ring doorbell is the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 because of its high-quality 1536p HD+ live video and its unique Bird's Eye View feature.
What are the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals?
ZDNET's experts have been searching through Prime Big Deal Days sales to find the best discounts by category:
- Best Prime Big Deal Days phone deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days laptop deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days monitor deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days TV deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days robot vacuum deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days tablet deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days security camera deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days kitchen appliance deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days headphones deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Apple deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Samsung deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Fire TV deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Echo device deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Kindle deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Ring deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days Fitbit and fitness tracker deals
- Best Prime Big Deal Days weird tech deals
You can also find the best Amazon Prime Day deals by price:
And the best deals from other retailers this week: