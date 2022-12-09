'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Times are tight for many Americans and, being knee-deep into the holiday season, extra savings are a welcome sight. If you're in the market for a new video doorbell or a set of security cameras for you or a loved one these holidays, both Ring and Blink are two brands you can't go wrong with. Add in some extra savings from Amazon, and you'll be set to give the gift of security.
Though both Ring and Blink offer subscription services, they're very different brands of security cameras and devices. Ring is renowned for selling one of the most successful video doorbells, but its devices do require a paid membership to get the most of them. Blink is a more affordable line of security cameras, it can be used with a paid subscription, or you can purchase a separate Sync Module 2 and USB flash drive and use local storage.
The top deals are below, but we've listed additional Amazon deals worth checking out further down the page, and we've highlighted other great finds at non-Amazon retailers, such as Target and Best Buy, too.
This Ring Stick Up Cam is a battery-operated HD security camera that can go anywhere from your living room to your backyard. It features two-way audio and real-time notifications, and pairs beautifully with Alexa, especially with an Echo Show to display the live feed for you.
One of the most affordable video doorbells is seeing a 30% discount ahead of the holidays this year. Only $35 upgrades your front door to feature 1080p HD video, infrared night vision, and two-way talk.
The Blink Video Doorbell can be installed with batteries or using your home's existing doorbell wiring, and gives users the option to sign up for a Blink subscription to access cloud storage, or use the Sync Module for local storage.
For a limited time, you can buy the Blink Video Doorbell plus a Blink Mini indoor camera that can work as a chime for only $42.
This deal includes two Blink Mini cameras for less than the price of one: just $30 for both. Blink Mini cameras are, like its name says, compact indoor cameras that pack a punch: with 1080p video quality, plus real-time motion notifications, and two-way audio.
We've used ours as a pet cam pointed to our dog's bed and it's really helpful when we're out of the house, so we can check in on our pup from anywhere by using our phones and get motion alerts.
If you have a Blink video doorbell, one of these cameras can also double as a chime for it.
Ring's wired video doorbell is the most budget-friendly option the company offers, as well as the second-most popular video doorbell. It's a small, compact device that is easily installed with your home's existing doorbell wiring, so it doesn't have a battery-operated option.
This video doorbell features 1080p HD video, along with night vision, two-way talk, and motion detection. At only $40, this is the lowest price this doorbell has ever been sold for, so it's definitely the best deal on it right now.
Though you cannot pair it with an existing doorbell chime, you can purchase it in a bundle with a Ring Chime for only $60.
This is Ring's most popular video doorbell: the 2020-release, battery-operated model. Featuring 1080p HD video, Alexa voice control, two-way talk, night vision, and advanced motion detection, this video doorbell is at the lowest price we've ever seen it before -- even lower than during Amazon's July and October Prime Day sales events.
The built-in rechargeable battery makes for an easy installation, since there is no wiring involved, making it a perfect fit for anyone looking to upgrade their current doorbell setup. However, if you prefer a wired installation, this doorbell is also equipped for installation using your existing doorbell's wiring.
Here are the latest Amazon deals we could find on Ring and Blink devices:
Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and other retailers are running competing sales at the same time as Amazon is on its products. ZDNET is keeping an eye on those holiday sales and plans to include the top Ring and Blink deals from them.
ZDNET does the legwork by looking for the best deals on your favorite devices so that you don't have to. We take extensive care in checking which products have the best prices but also which ones are most worthy of your hard-earned money.
The quality of the product, our personal experience with it, and price history all go into determining which deals are worth sharing with you.
We'll be checking for new holiday deals often in the days and weeks leading up to Christmas to bring you the best deals as soon as they're available.
The monthly subscription plan to use Ring is called the Ring Protect Plan, which ranges from $3.99 a month for one camera and basic features up to $20 a month for all Ring devices and professional monitoring.
You can skip the monthly subscription but will be limited to getting instant alerts, access to live streams, two-way talk, all with no video recording to look back on.
Here's how the different Ring Protect Plans stack up:
|Ring Protect Plan
|Basic
|Plus
|Pro
|Monthly price
|$3.99
|$10
|$20
|Cameras
|One doorbell or camera
|All Ring devices
|All Ring devices
|Video stored for up to 180 days
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Save & share videos
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Snapshot capture
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Person Alerts
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Extended warranties on all devices
|✔
|✔
|24/7 professional monitoring
|✔
|Alexa Guard Plus
|✔
|Ring Edge with local storage
|✔
Blink works similarly to Ring regarding subscriptions, except they give you a local storage option to skip the monthly fee.
The Blink Subscription plan costs $3 a month per device or $10 a month for unlimited Blink devices. Or you can buy the Sync Module 2 and use a USB flash drive to save your clips to it.
Cyber Monday always falls the following Monday after Thanksgiving and Black Friday. This year, Cyber Monday was on Nov. 28.
Black Friday is always the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year, it was on Friday, Nov. 25.
