'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
According to the Amazon Prime Day clock, we still have a few hours before the two-day mega sale officially begins, but that doesn't mean there aren't deals you can already take advantage of. And while these markdowns can make items cheaper, they still might be well into the hundreds of dollars range, and therefore significantly out of your budget.
That's why I looked for early Amazon Prime Day deals all under $50. These gadgets, from smart notebooks to mesh routers, are useful and innovative tech gadgets you can snag at an ultra-low price point.
Also: Best early Prime Day deals
Read on for some of the best deals we found ahead of Prime Day 2023 so you can can a head start on savings -- even on a $50 and under budget.
The all-new Amazon Echo Buds sport fast charging, a sweat resistant rating, multipoint connection, and a 20-hour battery life all for under $50 -- and as ZDNET's Jada Jones said when she tested the buds last month, we're "surprised they don't cost more." Even with a hard, plastic exterior, Jones reports that they're still surprisingly comfortable and the 12mm driver keeps bass from getting "crunchy." Ahead of Prime Day, you can snag these well-performing buds for only $35.
For $40 you can grab this clip-on speaker that delivers clear, loud, and booming sound perfect for any summer party. Designed for anywhere listening, you can even bring it to the pool or beach thanks to its lightweight form factor and water proof rating. It also allows for users to take calls thanks to a noise-canceling speakerphone built into the speaker.
If you're always making and carrying around lists, the Rocketbook Core is a smart and reusable notebook that still allows you to physically put pen to paper while promising the convenience of digital, portable notes. Using synthetic paper, users can write with the includedPilot FriXion pen, save the pages to Rocketbook's app cloud, and then wipe the page clean with a damp cloth to reuse again and again.
This router might be tiny, but it's mighty and can bring up to 1,500 square feet of WiFi to your space. Amazon promises an easy, 10-minute set-up and reliable performance. The Eero is now available for $45 and works with most major internet service providers.
Charge your Apple device quickly with this 30W USB-C power adapter. I'll be candid, I'm adding one of these to my own cart given how many times my iPad has needed an extra boost and I've been a power adapter short. And for me, the $36 deal is worth the power and peace of mind.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is happening Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12.
The exclusive deals for Prime members officially launch on July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, and new deals will drop as often as every 30 minutes during the two day event.
Also: Amazon Prime Day is official: July 11-12 for major sales on tech and more
ZDNET only writes about deals we want to buy -- devices and products we desire, need, or would recommend. Our experts looked for deals that were at least 20% off (or are hardly ever on sale), using established price comparison tools and trackers to determine whether the deal is actually on sale and how frequently it drops.
We also looked over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the deals we're recommending. Our recommendations may also be based on our own testing -- in addition to extensive research and comparison shopping. The goal is to deliver the most accurate advice to help you shop smarter.
ZDNET has been scouring the sale to find the best deals by category:
Also: