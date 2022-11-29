/>
X
Business
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Business Companies Amazon

The 53 best Cyber Monday deals still available on Amazon right now

Amazon's Cyber Monday 2022 came and went, but the deals are still going strong. Shop deals and score big savings on top tech items and gifts.
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on
Show more (6 items)

ZDNET Recommends

Missed the Amazon deals this Cyber Monday? No worries. If you look closely, you can find some amazing discounts still available. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the shopping lines.

We've scoured the best Amazon deals so you don't have to. We found the best Amazon deals overall as well as the best deals by category: TVs, tablets, headphones, speakers, and monitors. We've also been keeping an eye on deals from other retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to find the best Cyber Monday deals happening everywhere. 

Latest Amazon Cyber Monday deals

The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Amazon deals worth checking out:

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals still available

Here, you'll find our picks for the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera

Save $128
1296x729
Arlo
  • Current Price: $222
  • Original Price: $350

There's nothing better than peace of mind, whether you're traveling for the holidays or just spending time at home. With this three-pack security camera from Arlo, you can get color night vision, two-way audio, and a 130-degree viewing angle. Plus, it's 100% wireless in design, and you don't need a hub to check the footage -- just your smartphone.

View now at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen) wireless earbuds

Save $20
airpods-pro-2nd-gen
ZDNet
  • Current Price: $220
  • Original Price: $250

Finding any deal on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is tricky, so this $20 deal is refreshing. The AirPods offer twice the noise canceling power of the previous generation, and you get personalized spatial audio. Get up to 30 hours of listening time with the included charge case and six hours of listening time.

View now at Amazon

More: AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro: Were they worth the wait?

Google Nest Wi-Fi System

Save $95
google-nest-wifi
Google
  • Current price: $75
  • Original price: $170

For those invested in the Google mesh system, the Nest Wi-Fi router comes with top speeds of over 2Gbps for speedy transfers when streaming, online gaming, and more. It's a blanket mesh system, and one router can cover over 2,000 square feet of space, offering dual-band networks for your needs. We even named this one of our top picks for Wi-Fi routers on the market right now.

View now at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K

Save $25
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
  • Current price: $25
  • Original price: $50

This easy-to-use streaming remote offers compatibility with HD TVs and 4K UHD TVs. It is easy to set up and has support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ to create a home theater experience. Because it's integrated into the Alexa smart home, you can use voice commands to check the weather, live camera feeds, stream music, and so much more.

Also: Amazon Fire TV Stick options compared

View now at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell (Venetian Bronze) bundle with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Save $50
Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle + Echo Show 5
Amazon
  • Current price: $135
  • Original price: $185

Looking to upgrade your home security? This Amazon bundle is a massive 62% off. Use the Echo Show 5 to track tasks, check weather via voice commands, and even check who's standing outside your home when connected to the Ring Video Doorbell. The Ring Doorbell itself will show you a 1080p HD picture when you check on it -- and with a Ring subscription, you can store your footage for up to 180 days.

View now at Amazon

Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse

Save $20
Logitech G203 Wired Gaming Mouse
Amazon
  • Current price: $20
  • Original price: $40

This Logitech mouse weighs only 4.8 ounces, so you won't have to worry about your wrist aching from a heavy mouse. Plus, it comes in four different colors and features six different programmable buttons for all your gaming needs. Keep in mind this mouse is wired, but for only $20, this 50% off deal is a steal on a brand-name mouse.

View now at Amazon

Samsung S22+ smartphone

Save $150
Samsung S22+ smartphone
  • Current price: $900
  • Original price: $1,050

The S22+ is one of the latest models of the Samsung family, offering 8K video capture, Nightography shots, and more. For general camera use, you can use the 50MP lens to capture life's moments. The 245GB phone comes unlocked, so you can take it to your carrier of choice.

View now at Amazon

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 Chromebook

Save $90
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i 2-in-1 Chromebook
Amazon
  • Current price: $340
  • Original price: $430

One of the latest IdeaPads from Lenovo has already dropped by 24% for Cyber Monday. The Chromebook lasts up to ten hours when charged, and it offers a 13-inch touchscreen -- making it great for tablet work and PC tasks. You can use it for schoolwork or while traveling with 8GB of speedy RAM.

The lowest price we've seen is $270.

View now at Amazon

Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip

Save $485
Philips Hue Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip
Amazon
  • Current Price: $135
  • Original Price: $180

I use a plethora of different smart home systems in my apartment -- and the Philip Hue Ambiance Lightstrip is one of the coolest features in my living room. They add great ambiance with the millions of available colors. My personal favorite feature though is that for spaces where said space is in short supply, I can attach it behind my TV or behind my desk to provide extra lighting.

View now at Amazon

SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Save $63
SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard
Rebecca Isaacs/ZDNET
  • Current Price: $173
  • Original Price: $240

The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless keyboard packs a lot of wireless gaming hours -- 40 hours, to be exact. Having personally tested this keyboard, I really enjoyed the adjustable mechanical keyboard switches' resistance levels. Another great feature is I could program two-in-one key presses on this handy gaming keyboard. Because it's a mini keyboard, it only takes up 60% of the space a traditional keyboard does.

Read the review here.

View now at Amazon

Razer Kraken gaming headset for $40

Save $40
A Razer Kraken headset resting on a desk with other Razer peripherals
Razer
  • Current price: $40
  • Original price: $80

When our top choice for best gaming headsets drops in price, it's always a good day. For the price point, it offers excellent audio quality with its 50mm drivers. Plus, you'll feel comfortable for hours with its built-in gel cushions. Pair it with your PC, or use a 3.5mm jack to pair it with a gaming console.

View now at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals still available

Amazon Cyber Monday gaming deals still available

Amazon Cyber Monday streaming device deals still available

Amazon Cyber Monday tablet deals still available

Amazon Cyber Monday headphone deals still available

Amazon Cyber Monday smartwatch deals still available

Amazon Cyber Monday speaker deals still available

Amazon Cyber Monday monitor deals still available

When was Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday always falls the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday was on Nov. 25, 2022.

When was Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday is always the following Monday after Black Friday. This year, was on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.

What are the best Cyber Monday 2022 deals still available?

ZDNET scoured Cyber Monday sales to find the best deals this year, and many are still available:

Our experts split out the best deals by retailer, brand, and category, which you can see below.

Cyber Monday deals still available by retailer

Cyber Monday deals still available by brand

Cyber Monday deals still available by category


Here are some of the cheapest deals we found that are still available:

Cyber Monday live blog deals still available

Finally, if you'd like to see the Cyber Monday deals from our live blog:

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

The 33 best Cyber Monday security camera deals still available today
Image of Arlo Pro 4 Camera attached to a wooden mount with a blurred green background

The 33 best Cyber Monday security camera deals still available today

The 57 best Cyber Monday tech deals you can shop online right now
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet view

The 57 best Cyber Monday tech deals you can shop online right now

Amazon Fire TV Sticks are still deeply discounted up to 50% for Cyber Monday
firestick

Amazon Fire TV Sticks are still deeply discounted up to 50% for Cyber Monday