Missed the Amazon deals this Cyber Monday? No worries. If you look closely, you can find some amazing discounts still available. Whether you're looking for a new laptop or just a great pair of earbuds, you can find a great deal on an item and skip the shopping lines.
We've scoured the best Amazon deals so you don't have to. We found the best Amazon deals overall as well as the best deals by category: TVs, tablets, headphones, speakers, and monitors. We've also been keeping an eye on deals from other retailers like Walmart, Target, and Best Buy to find the best Cyber Monday deals happening everywhere.
The last time this page received an update, these were the latest Amazon deals worth checking out:
Here, you'll find our picks for the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals.
There's nothing better than peace of mind, whether you're traveling for the holidays or just spending time at home. With this three-pack security camera from Arlo, you can get color night vision, two-way audio, and a 130-degree viewing angle. Plus, it's 100% wireless in design, and you don't need a hub to check the footage -- just your smartphone.
Finding any deal on the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) is tricky, so this $20 deal is refreshing. The AirPods offer twice the noise canceling power of the previous generation, and you get personalized spatial audio. Get up to 30 hours of listening time with the included charge case and six hours of listening time.
More: AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro: Were they worth the wait?
For those invested in the Google mesh system, the Nest Wi-Fi router comes with top speeds of over 2Gbps for speedy transfers when streaming, online gaming, and more. It's a blanket mesh system, and one router can cover over 2,000 square feet of space, offering dual-band networks for your needs. We even named this one of our top picks for Wi-Fi routers on the market right now.
This easy-to-use streaming remote offers compatibility with HD TVs and 4K UHD TVs. It is easy to set up and has support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ to create a home theater experience. Because it's integrated into the Alexa smart home, you can use voice commands to check the weather, live camera feeds, stream music, and so much more.
Looking to upgrade your home security? This Amazon bundle is a massive 62% off. Use the Echo Show 5 to track tasks, check weather via voice commands, and even check who's standing outside your home when connected to the Ring Video Doorbell. The Ring Doorbell itself will show you a 1080p HD picture when you check on it -- and with a Ring subscription, you can store your footage for up to 180 days.
This Logitech mouse weighs only 4.8 ounces, so you won't have to worry about your wrist aching from a heavy mouse. Plus, it comes in four different colors and features six different programmable buttons for all your gaming needs. Keep in mind this mouse is wired, but for only $20, this 50% off deal is a steal on a brand-name mouse.
The S22+ is one of the latest models of the Samsung family, offering 8K video capture, Nightography shots, and more. For general camera use, you can use the 50MP lens to capture life's moments. The 245GB phone comes unlocked, so you can take it to your carrier of choice.
One of the latest IdeaPads from Lenovo has already dropped by 24% for Cyber Monday. The Chromebook lasts up to ten hours when charged, and it offers a 13-inch touchscreen -- making it great for tablet work and PC tasks. You can use it for schoolwork or while traveling with 8GB of speedy RAM.
The lowest price we've seen is $270.
I use a plethora of different smart home systems in my apartment -- and the Philip Hue Ambiance Lightstrip is one of the coolest features in my living room. They add great ambiance with the millions of available colors. My personal favorite feature though is that for spaces where said space is in short supply, I can attach it behind my TV or behind my desk to provide extra lighting.
The SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Wireless keyboard packs a lot of wireless gaming hours -- 40 hours, to be exact. Having personally tested this keyboard, I really enjoyed the adjustable mechanical keyboard switches' resistance levels. Another great feature is I could program two-in-one key presses on this handy gaming keyboard. Because it's a mini keyboard, it only takes up 60% of the space a traditional keyboard does.
When our top choice for best gaming headsets drops in price, it's always a good day. For the price point, it offers excellent audio quality with its 50mm drivers. Plus, you'll feel comfortable for hours with its built-in gel cushions. Pair it with your PC, or use a 3.5mm jack to pair it with a gaming console.
Black Friday always falls the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday was on Nov. 25, 2022.
Cyber Monday is always the following Monday after Black Friday. This year, was on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
